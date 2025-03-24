PathAI Expands AISight® Digital Pathology Adoption with Four New Laboratory Partners

BOSTON, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PathAI, a global leader in AI-powered pathology, is pleased to announce that Annapath Pathology Services, Inc. , Peninsula Pathology Medical Group (PPMG) , Pathology Group of Louisiana (PGL) , and SigmaCore have adopted the AISight® Image Management System (IMS) to enhance their digital pathology operations.

AISight® is a cloud-native, intelligent enterprise workflow solution designed to help laboratories streamline pathology workflows, enhance case assignment and image management, and integrate AI-powered tools for more efficient case review, collaboration, real-time quality monitoring, and triage. The addition of these four laboratories further demonstrates the growing demand for scalable digital pathology solutions that support workflow efficiency and quality.

"We are excited to welcome these four distinguished laboratories to the network of AISight® lab users," said Dr. Andy Beck, CEO and Co-Founder of PathAI. "Their adoption of our technology reflects a shared commitment to innovation in pathology operations. We look forward to supporting their teams as they expand their digital capabilities and optimize workflows."

Craig Zwobot, Vice President of Annapath Pathology Services, Inc, a surgical pathology lab with specialties in gastrointestinal pathology, genitourinary pathology, and dermatopathology based in the Mid-Atlantic region and now rapidly expanding nationwide, highlighted the efficiency benefits of the platform: "AISight® helps us streamline case management and improve operational efficiency. We are particularly excited to leverage the in-built reporting capabilities of the algorithm to drive speed and precision. This technology enhances our ability to manage high-volume workflows while maintaining the highest quality standards in pathology."

Curtis Loos, Executive Vice President of Business Operations at SigmaCore, a leading pathology practice management organization with an extensive provider network in the United States, including multiple hospital systems and independent reference laboratories specializing in anatomic pathology and hematopathology, spoke about the benefits of seeking partners in digital pathology that can enable revenue generation opportunities: "AISight® not only equips our team with an innovative platform that supports efficiency, scalability, and quality in pathology but also a versatile platform that can be used to drive more efficient workflows for laboratories and timely results for patients. PathAI has a history of working closely with the translational research teams in biopharma and is uniquely positioned to serve as the foundational technology layer to connect laboratories with biopharma together as new digital pathology-based opportunities emerge in molecular pre-screening as well as medical devices."

Roxane Rushing, Chief Administrative Officer of Pathology Group of Louisiana, a leading independent pathology group with 15 pathologists across Texas and Louisiana, noted the platform’s impact on laboratory operations: "AISight® is a key step in our digital transformation strategy. By implementing this system, we are enhancing our workflow efficiency, improving collaboration, and ensuring seamless case management for our team. The team has also been an amazing thought partner as we optimize our cloud-based data storage strategy and implement new workflows with our laboratory information system partners."

Dr. Justin Cuff, Chief Executive Officer of Peninsula Pathology Medical Group, an independent regional pathology practice serving Northern California, emphasized the importance of digital pathology in enabling support of hospital customers: “The ability to access and review slides in a seamless, digital environment is critical to modern pathology workflows. AISight® provides an advanced, scalable platform that enables our pathologists to work more efficiently while maintaining consistency and quality in our processes. In addition, AISight enables an improvement to staffing and coverage, so we can quickly connect the right case to the right pathologist within our large pathologist network.”

With the adoption of AISight®, Annapath Laboratories, PPMG, PGL, and SigmaCore join a growing network of independent pathology laboratories leveraging digital pathology to enhance operational efficiency and workflow optimization.

For more information about PathAI, or AISight, please contact digital.dx@pathai.com or visit pathai.com . PathAI will also be in attendance at the United States Congress of Anatomic Pathology (USCAP) in Boston, MA from March 22, 2025 to March 27, 2025 at Booth 412

Footnotes

1. AISight® is for Research Use Only in the US; AISight® Dx is CE-IVD marked in the EEA, UK, and Switzerland.

About PathAI

PathAI is a leading provider of integrated AI and digital pathology solutions dedicated to transforming workflow and operational efficiency in pathology labs worldwide. Through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships, PathAI aims to enhance patient outcomes and drive the future of precision pathology. For more information, please visit www.pathai.com .

