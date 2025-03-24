HES FinTech and Scoreplex Partner to Advance Financial Inclusion Through Alternative Data

Warsaw, Poland, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 24, 2025 — HES FinTech has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Scoreplex to integrate alternative data into credit scoring processes, enhancing financial inclusion for underserved populations worldwide.





This partnership combines HES FinTech's AI-powered lending solutions with Scoreplex's alternative data analytics from over 140 sources, including digital footprints, telecom data, and behavioral insights. The collaboration aims to help lenders assess creditworthiness beyond traditional metrics, particularly benefiting individuals and small businesses in emerging markets without formal financial histories.





"Traditional credit scoring models are no longer enough to serve today's diverse financial landscape," said Dmitry Dolgorukov, Co-founder and CRO at HES FinTech. "This partnership integrates next-generation insights into our lending solutions, helping financial institutions make more accurate and inclusive credit decisions."





Denis Khromov, CEO of Scoreplex, added: "Our goal is to redefine how creditworthiness is measured in the modern world. Traditional financial data is only part of the story."





The integration will enable more comprehensive risk assessment, smarter credit decisions, enhanced fraud prevention, and greater financial inclusion, particularly for MSMEs, gig economy workers, and first-time borrowers.





Both companies will explore deeper technological integration to allow seamless access to alternative data within the HES FinTech lending ecosystem.

About HES FinTech

HES FinTech provides innovative lending software solutions with AI-powered automation and advanced risk assessment tools, serving financial institutions globally.

About Scoreplex

Scoreplex offers alternative data solutions for credit scoring and fraud prevention, helping lenders evaluate creditworthiness beyond traditional metrics.





Polina Reut polina.reut@hesfintech.com

