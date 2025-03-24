House GOP Leadership and Committee Chairs Issue Joint Statement on Budget Reconciliation

Today, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), Majority Whip Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), and Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-Mich.) released the following joint statement alongside the Chairmen of the House Committees with jurisdiction in the budget reconciliation process: Thompson, Rogers, Arrington, Guthrie, Walberg, Hill, Green, Jordan, Westerman, Comer, Graves, and Smith.

“House Republicans took the lead and passed a bill to fund the government through the end of the fiscal year. Now, our focus returns to delivering President Trump’s full America First agenda.



“The House is determined to send the president one big, beautiful bill that secures our border, keeps taxes low for families and job creators, grows our economy, restores American energy dominance, brings back peace through strength, and makes government more efficient and more accountable to the American people.



“We took the first step to accomplish that by passing a budget resolution weeks ago, and we look forward to the Senate joining us in this commitment to ensure we enact President Trump’s full agenda as quickly as possible. The American people gave us a mandate and we must act on it. We encourage our Senate colleagues to take up the House budget resolution when they return to Washington.



“This is our opportunity to deliver what will be one of the most consequential pieces of legislation in the history of our nation. Working together, we will get it done.”



