Recognize your local food initiatives through the Golden Root awards

Outstanding Iowa K-12 schools and early care providers that support local food initiatives can now submit an application for consideration of this year’s Golden Root awards. All applications must be received by April 11.

Sponsored by the Iowa Farm to School and Early Care Coalition, the Golden Root awards celebrate schools and organizations that participate in Iowa Farm to School and Early Care initiatives and promote the importance of local foods and Iowa communities. Any school or organization currently operating a USDA Child Nutrition Program is eligible to apply for the Golden Root awards.

“The Golden Root awards are a wonderful way to recognize the remarkable efforts of Iowa schools and early childhood organizations that are committed to providing local foods for our students and young learners,” said Meg Collins, nutrition education consultant at the Iowa Department of Education. “By incorporating local foods into their programs, schools and organizations can offer healthy food options while also supporting Iowa communities.”

Every applicant will receive a Point-Based Award of gold, silver or bronze for their application information. All awardees will receive a certificate and virtual badge.

Additionally, schools and early care and education programs are in the running to receive an Outstanding Award for exemplary work with local foods. The Golden Root Outstanding Awards are presented to one Iowa school and one early care and education provider.

For 2025, Outstanding Award winners will receive two free registrations for the upcoming 2025 Farm and Food Celebration. The winners of the Golden Root Outstanding Award will be honored during a ceremony at the event. Other prizes include a framed certificate, virtual badge and recognition by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at the 2025 Iowa State Fair.

Past Golden Root Outstanding Award recipients include 2024 School of the Year Riceville Community School District and 2024 In-Home Provider of the Year Little Sprouts Early Learning Child Development Home.

For more information on the Golden Root awards, visit the Iowa Farm to School and Early Care Coalition website.