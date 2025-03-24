Feedback wanted on future use of Charlottetown Curling Club site
CANADA, March 24 - Residents interested in the future use of the Charlottetown Curling Club property at 241 Euston Street can now provide input through a public survey.
The 0.65-acre property is owned by the Government of Prince Edward Island through the PEI Housing Corporation. Demolition work began on site in October 2024, and is anticipated to be completed this Spring including infilling and leveling the site footprint.
The survey will explore potential ways to utilize the property to support the current and future needs of the community. To participate in the survey, click here.
