Fluent, Inc. Announces $5.0 Million Private Offering

NEW YORK, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a commerce media solutions company, today announced that it will issue unregistered pre-funded warrants to purchase up to 2,332,104 shares of its common stock at a purchase price of $2.174 in a private offering. The exercisability of the pre-funded warrants will be subject to stockholder approval, which the Company shall seek at its next annual meeting of stockholders. If such stockholder approval is obtained, the pre-funded warrants may be exercised at any time at an exercise price of $0.0005 per share until all of the pre-funded warrants are exercised in full. The closing of the private placement occurred on March 20, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The aggregate net gross proceeds to Fluent from the offering were approximately $5.0 million. Fluent intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.

“We’re thrilled to have the continued support of our insider shareholders as we drive forward with our strategic shift to Commerce Media Solutions—our fastest-growing business, scaling at triple digit year-over-year growth since its launch in early 2023,” commented Don Patrick, Fluent’s Chief Executive Officer. “This financing, along with our lender’s ongoing support, reinforces our financial strength and fuels our momentum as we capture market share in this rapidly expanding sector.”

The pre-funded warrants described above are being issued in a private placement under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and, along with the shares of common stock underlying such pre-funded warrants, have not been registered under the Securities Act, or applicable state securities laws. Accordingly, the pre-funded warrants and underlying shares of common stock may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and such applicable state securities laws.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights visit http://www.fluentco.com/.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.