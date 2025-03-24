Submit Release
ICU Medical to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced that Company management will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference being held April 7-10, 2025. ICU Medical’s presentation will be on Monday, April 7, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. PT (11:00 a.m. ET). Company management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings on Monday, April 7, 2025.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at http://www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq:ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.


Primary Logo

