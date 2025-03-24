Court Orders Reduction in Damages in Case Against Wabash

LAFAYETTE, Ind., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash (NYSE: WNC) today announced an update in its challenge to the verdict issued against the company in September by a St. Louis jury in Williams et al. v. Wabash. On March 20, 2025, a Circuit Court determined that the punitive damage award in the case, which stood at $450 million, did not align with the company’s constitutional rights, and ordered the punitive damages award reduced to $108 million with the compensatory damages award remaining at $11.5 million.

The case concerns a 2019 motor vehicle accident in which a passenger vehicle with an unobstructed view struck the back of a nearly stopped 2004 Wabash trailer. The accident occurred nearly two decades after the trailer involved was manufactured by Wabash in compliance with all applicable regulations.

Wabash continues to believe both that the damages remain abnormally high and the verdict is not supported by the facts or the law. The company continues to evaluate all available legal options.

Wabash stands firmly behind the quality and safety of all its products, and this ruling will not prevent the company from continuing to provide its customers with products that contribute to safer roads.

Wabash: Changing How the World Reaches You®

Wabash (NYSE: WNC) combines physical and digital technologies to deliver innovative, end-to-end solutions that optimize supply chains across transportation, logistics and infrastructure markets. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash designs, manufactures, and services an extensive range of products supporting first-to-final mile operations, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, platform trailers, tank trailers, structural composites and more. In addition, through the Wabash Marketplace and Wabash Parts, customers gain access to a nationwide parts and service network, Trailers as a Service (TaaS)℠, and advanced tools designed to streamline operations and drive growth. By enabling businesses to thrive today and prepare for tomorrow, Wabash is Changing How the World Reaches You®. Learn more at onewabash.com.

Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@onewabash.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations

(765) 490-5664

ryan.reed@onewabash.com

