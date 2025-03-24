Ep3Oil, Inc. Announces Letter To Shareholders

PLANT CITY, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ep3Oil, Inc. (OTC: EEEP) (“the Company ''), is an Independent oil and gas company operating in the Oil and Gas sector. It is pleased to announce a communication to its shareholders and interested parties.

Dear Shareholders and interested parties:

The company is pleased to report that we've been able to generate positive momentum in 2025, creating an effort to significantly decrease our liabilities and operating costs while focusing on core business opportunities. These moves have allowed us to streamline our operational focus to high-growth oil and gas sectors.

Corporate Updates:

OTC Markets Current Information

The Company expects to file its annual disclosures and financial statements on time.

Name Change & Symbol Change



The official name change to Ep3Oil, Inc. has been completed, and the company is now officially listed under the ticker symbol EEEP.

Financing

The Company has sold 18,000,000 Common Shares of stock at $.27 per share and 350 Preferred Shares of stock in exchange for $5,000,000 USD (after asset conversion) to acquire producing assets with additional income generating oil locations.

Go Forward Strategy

The 'go forward' strategy is to continue to increase and add revenue through the acquisition of cash flow producing assets with high upside potential, while decreasing debt from the company's balance sheet. This approach will generate immediate revenues, substantial upside with additional income generating oil opportunities, and increased shareholder value over the long term.

Sincerely,

Glenn Klinker

CEO, Ep3Oil, Inc.

About Ep3Oil, Inc.:

EP3Oil, Inc. is an Independent Oil Company operating in the Oil and Gas industry. The company can be found at: https://ep3oil.com/EN/

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: anticipate, believe, continue, could, estimate, expect, intend, may, ongoing, potential, predict, should, will, would, or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at or by which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty, and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release.

This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact:

Glenn Klinker - CEO & Chairman

Phone: (702) 480-3215

Email: GLENN@EP3OIL.com

Website: www.EP3OIL.com

Legal Disclaimer:

