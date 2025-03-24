FST Corp. Introduces KBS-branded Graphite Golf Shaft Designed to Achieve Greater Shot Distance and Accuracy

Boulder, CO, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FST Corp. (Nasdaq: KBSX), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced the launch of a graphite shaft engineered to produce greater distance and enhanced accuracy in fairway woods, the type of golf club typically selected by golfers making longer shots.

The new shaft, branded KBS PGW (Player’s Graphite Wood), is being marketed in five weight classes at authorized KBS dealers and custom shaft fitting centers nationwide, said FST. The shaft was designed by KBS director of R&D Kim Braly.

According to Mr. Braly, KBS PGW is especially designed and constructed to allow golfers with slightly lower swing speeds to consistently achieve a higher launch angle and better spin control, which, in turn, typically result in more distant and accurate shots.

FST chief executive David Chuang stated, “KBS PGW encompasses our newest commitment to providing golfers with the best performing equipment. By enhancing launch angle and adding accuracy to the woods category, this shaft, we believe, has significant potential to make inroads with a wide range of golfers.”

Revenues from the product, he said, are expected to be between $1.0 and $1.5 million in its first year on the market.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1992, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company’s KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST’s equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company’s product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company’s growth strategies currently position it for expansion into the PRC and other under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company’s current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “likely,” and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

