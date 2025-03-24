Transpire Delivers AI-Assisted Story Building with Case Concepts

New release makes Transpire the most comprehensive post-discovery platform on the market.

Chicago, Ill., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Technologies today announced the general availability of version 4 of its online litigation support platform and the introduction of the Case Concepts™ AI-assisted story building feature. Building upon Transpire’s robust evidence management functionality, Case Concepts adds a new story-based workflow to help lawyers at every phase of litigation learn, understand, and prove what transpired.

“Case Concepts puts Transpire into an entirely new class of products,” said Peter Moore, Transpire’s founder and Chief Technology Officer, and a former litigation attorney. “Users can now construct and track the entire factual and evidentiary landscape of a case from start to finish, prepare for depositions and dispositive motions, and get ready for trial all in a single tool.”

At the heart of Case Concepts is the story-centric workflow, complementing the more familiar document-centric workflow typical of e-discovery platforms. “Facts” serve as the fundamental unit of knowledge, “concepts” organize facts, and “links” track the relationship between concepts, facts, and supporting evidence. Together these form an electronic web of knowledge from which users can automatically generate critical work product on demand, such as chronologies, cross examination outlines, and trial exhibit lists.

When linked to a generative AI service, Case Concepts delivers an unprecedented level of productivity by analyzing deposition transcripts to extract facts, people, key events, and other data. Transpire’s AI assistant can also draft factual summaries – with formal citations and links to supporting evidence – according to any user-defined scope, generating detailed and highly accurate narratives covering multiple transcripts and other evidentiary sources. The AI produces output suitable either for internal use among the team, or, once the underlying facts and evidence links are validated by human users, which can serve as a springboard for legal briefs, closing arguments, and more.

“Transpire’s key differentiators in its use of AI are two-fold,” Moore said. “First, unlike most chatbots or standalone summarization tools, AI-generated content is integrated into the larger workflow and lives as part of the story alongside manually created work-product and the supporting evidence, as determined by the user. Second, and maybe more importantly, users can easily track which content has been human-validated or not and ensure that non-validated AI content never makes its way into the final output. This highly productive yet carefully curated use of AI is just what we think the legal industry needs and frankly is demanding.” Clients and partners can opt to use Transpire with their own trained AI models, allowing for ultimate control over the sovereignty of their data, or use an off-the-shelf service such as Azure OpenAI.

Since launching its first online product in 2020, Transpire has established relationships both directly with law firms and with key strategic partners. Most notably, Transpire teamed with Epiq to power its post-discovery managed SaaS product, EpiqTMX, which will likewise be adding the Case Concepts feature suite in March 2025. Having enjoyed tremendous success in the international e-hearings and arbitration markets, Epiq plans to leverage Case Concepts to redefine post-discovery litigation support in the United States as well as internationally.

“Transpire has been a valued strategic partner over the past five years in Epiq’s efforts to provide technology and services for clients at every phase of litigation globally,” said Ziad Mantoura, SVP and GM of Epiq’s Enterprise Legal and Consulting Solutions. “Transpire is an ideal choice to support EpiqTMX services and SaaS offerings.”

Transpire is available for sale directly to legal practices for self-hosted deployments, or through partners such as Epiq and select trial consulting service providers. Transpire is also actively seeking additional partners in the United States, particularly in the advisory, court reporting, and trial support areas. “Our mission as a company is not to put every lawyer’s data under our roof, but instead to help build an ecosystem of technology and services for post-discovery practice – fueled by strong partnerships – as rich as that of the e-discovery world,” Moore said.

About Transpire

Headquartered in Chicago Illinois, Transpire has been developing legal technology software, both offline and online, since 2015.

For direct sales or prospective partnerships, contact Peter Moore (pmoore@transpireus.com). For SaaS or managed services, visit Epiq directly at https://www.epiqglobal.com/en-us/technologies/legal-solutions/epiqtmx, or contact Transpire for a referral.

Peter Moore Email: pmoore@transpireus.com

