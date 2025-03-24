Kevin Kearney Joins Lungpacer Medical as Chief Commercial Officer

Company Appoints Medical Device and Healthcare Industry Veteran with 20 Years of Experience

EXTON, Pa., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lungpacer Medical today announced the appointment of Kevin Kearney as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Kearney brings over 20 years of commercial leadership, business development, and strategic sales operations experience in the medical device and healthcare industries. His appointment marks a significant milestone as the company expands its footprint and accelerates its mission to transform respiratory and cardiac patient care.

In his role as CCO, Kearney will oversee the commercial strategy for Lungpacer’s AeroPace® System, including sales, marketing, business development, and customer engagement efforts. He will help drive company growth and expand its market presence, working closely with the executive team to position Lungpacer for success as a transformative technology in critical care.

“Kevin's proven track record of leadership and success in commercial operations within the healthcare industry makes him the perfect fit to help us scale and bring our life-changing technologies to more patients worldwide,” said Doug Evans, CEO of Lungpacer Medical. “His deep expertise in building high-performance teams and executing strategic growth initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to drive innovation and impact in respiratory and cardiac patient care.”

Kearney has dedicated his career to helping medical device and healthcare companies advance patient care delivery. Previously, he served as Vice President of Account Management Sales at Ceribell, where he led commercial strategy and significantly contributed to its growth in the neurology and critical care departments. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated exceptional ability to build and lead teams that execute successful go-to-market strategies for innovative products, foster partnerships, and drive substantial revenue growth.

“Lungpacer is at a pivotal point in its journey,” said Kearney. “The company’s commitment to developing innovative interventional therapies that free patients from mechanical ventilation while preserving diaphragm, lung, heart, and brain health, aligns with my passion for improving patient outcomes. I look forward to working with this talented team to advance our mission and expand our impact in the healthcare industry.”

With the commercialization of its recently FDA-approved AeroPace® System, a neurostimulation device indicated to increase weaning, reduce ventilator days, and reduce reintubation in patients ages 18 years or older on mechanical ventilation ≥ 96 hours and who have not weaned, Kearney’s leadership will be instrumental in helping Lungpacer scale its operations, build strong customer relationships, and drive sustained growth.

About Lungpacer Medical, AeroPace and AeroNova

Lungpacer Medical is dedicated to developing minimally invasive technologies designed to reduce ventilator-induced injury and help patients wean off mechanical ventilation and breathe on their own. Lungpacer’s neurostimulation AeroPace System is used to stimulate the nerves that activate and exercise the diaphragm twice daily to strengthen the diaphragm and facilitate weaning from MV. The AeroPace System received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024 to improve weaning success – increase weaning, reduce ventilator days, and reduce reintubation - in patients ages 18 years or older on mechanical ventilation ≥ 96 hours and who have not weaned.

Lungpacer’s second product, currently in the investigational phase, the AeroNova® System, utilizes continual diaphragm neurostimulation in conjunction with mechanical ventilation at reduced positive pressures and is designed to mitigate multi-organ ventilator-induced injury in patients on mechanical ventilation. AeroPace and AeroNova have the potential to help the nearly 2.5 million US patients who require mechanical ventilation every year, accounting for up to $96 billion annually in direct care costs.

The AeroPace System is approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration to improve weaning success – increase weaning, reduce ventilator days, and reduce reintubation - in patients ages 18 years or older on MV at least 96 hours and who have not weaned. The AeroPace System is not approved in any other country.

CAUTION: The AeroNova System is limited by Federal law (United States) to investigational use. Used exclusively for clinical investigations.

