How CNH’s precision technology is helping farmers tackle water scarcity

Basildon, March 24, 2025



Following World Water Day on March 22, CNH brands - Case IH and New Holland - continue to lead the way in breaking new ground in precision agriculture.



As part of the Drops of the Future initiative, CNH has teamed up with Italy-based agri tech company, xFarm, to develop a pilot project in Uzbekistan to show how precision technology and data from our machines can help farmers increase productivity and save water.



The Drops of the Future initiative is tackling water scarcity in Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan by empowering young professionals through innovation and collaboration. It has been set up by The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), which focuses on addressing a wide range of security-related concerns that include economic, environmental and human aspects. It is the first time OSCE has worked with private companies on the topic of water, agri-food production and energy to increase environmental efforts around water use, while improving production efficiency.



It started in September 2024 with the Tashkent Youth Workshop in Uzbekistan, which featured experts, policymakers, and industry leaders – including CNH. This ongoing project is delivering real impact.



To find out more about the Drops of the Future Initiative and the xFarm pilot project in Uzbekistan, visit: bit.ly/BreakingNewGround_en

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNH) is a world-class equipment, technology and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them.

Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnh.com

For news from CNH and its Brands visit: media.cnh.com

Attachments

Drops of the Future event in Vienna Gianluca Feligini, Tim Kraenzlein (OSCE) and Daniela Ropolo at the Drops of the Future event in Vienna, Austria. Case IH Magnum in Tashkent_Uzbekistan Tashkent workshop participants learning about the capabilities of the Case IH Magnum Tashkent Pilot Project Our team and representatives of xFarm setting up an xSense Pro weather station. The weather station communicates autonomously to the xFarm platform via cellular network with global coverage Drops of the Future Uzbekistan Experts, policy makers and industry leaders at the Tashkent Workshop in Uzbekistan

