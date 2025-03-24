Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Treatment Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today! ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market has seen impressive growth in recent years. Will this trend continue?

Currently at a size of $8.23 billion in 2024, the global market for benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment is projected to grow to $8.71 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.9%. The primary factors fuelling this growth include growing awareness and screening initiatives, rising prevalence of BPH, increasing healthcare awareness, improving healthcare infrastructure, and a growing elderly population.

What is driving the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market?

The rise in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries is expected to propel the growth of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market moving forward. These surgeries, using small or no incisions and specialized instruments, offer reduced recovery time, pain, and risk of complications. For much-needed symptom relief, BPH treatment through these surgeries provides patients with reduced recovery times and lower risks of complications. According to a report by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons ASPS, a total of 23,672,269 cosmetic minimally invasive procedures were performed globally in 2022, attesting to the growing trend of these procedures.

The BPH treatment market is expected to continue its strong trajectory of growth in the imminent future. It is estimated to reach $10.83 billion in 2029, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.6%. Market trends in the forecast period will most likely revolve around targeted therapies, the integration of digital health solutions, surgical innovations, 3D imaging for diagnosis, and patient-centered care models.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21112&type=smp

Which companies are leading the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market?

Key companies driving the market include Pfizer Inc., Merck And Co Inc, AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi S.A., GlaxoSmithKline Public Limited Company, Medtronic Public Limited Company, Mezzion Pharma Co Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim, Boston Scientific Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Olympus Corporation, Coloplast Group, Teleflex Incorporated, Cook Medical Incorporated, AngioDynamics, Inc., HistoSonics Inc, Urovant Sciences Ltd, UroGen Pharma Ltd., Urologix Inc, Zenflow Inc, Butterfly Medical Ltd. These industry leaders are prioritizing innovative solutions, focusing on the development of minimally invasive procedures.

How is the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market segmented?

The market is segmented by Treatment into Minimal Invasive Surgery and Invasive Surgery; by Therapeutic Class into Alpha Blockers, 5-Alpha Reductase Inhibitors, Phosphodiesterase-5 Inhibitors, Other Therapeutic Classes; and by End User into Home Healthcare, Hospitals And Clinics, Research And Manufacturing facilities.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/benign-prostatic-hyperplasia-treatment-global-market-report

What is the regional outlook of the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market?

On a regional scale, North America was the largest in the BPH treatment market in 2024. Looking forward, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region for this market. Other regions evaluated in the benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment market report are Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Find more similar reports by The Business Research Company.

Prostate Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/prostate-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Drugs for Immunotherapy Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/drugs-for-immunotherapy-global-market-report

Genito-Urinary Drugs Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/genito-urinary-drugs-global-market-report



With an access to over 15000+ prudent reports across 27 industries covering over 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company enables you to stay ahead in the game with its comprehensive, data-rich research and bespoke insights. The company’s 1,500,000 datasets, optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders deliver the business intelligence you need to make informed decisions.

Connect with The Business Research Company:

Website: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email: info@tbrc.info

Stay updated with us:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.