PGA Lawn Care Highlights the Importance of Professional Lawn Care and Maintenance in Charlotte, NC

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PGA Lawn Care, a leading lawn care service provider in Charlotte, NC, is expanding its comprehensive lawn care and landscape solutions to meet the increasing demand for high-quality lawn maintenance, landscape design , and hardscape services for both residential and commercial properties.Founded in 2018 by Darin Murphy, a Purdue University horticulture graduate, PGA Lawn Care has grown into a thriving business with over 30 full-time professionals. The company's name, Premier Grounds and Arboriculture, reflects its dedication to top-tier lawn care services—a nod to Murphy’s passion for golf and excellence.Comprehensive Lawn Care Services in CharlottePGA Lawn Care offers a full suite of lawn maintenance solutions, including:• Regular lawn care & maintenance – mowing, trimming, edging, and seasonal clean-ups• Soil aeration & fertilization – promoting healthy grass growth and soil quality• Tree & shrub care – enhancing landscapes with expert tree pruning and shrub maintenance• Mosquito & pest control – ensuring outdoor spaces are pest-free and enjoyable• Landscape & hardscape design – creating visually stunning, functional outdoor spacesRegular lawn maintenance is crucial for enhancing curb appeal, increasing property value, and promoting healthy turf growth. With a commitment to premium lawn care in Charlotte , PGA Lawn Care customizes services to meet each client’s unique needs, ensuring vibrant, resilient landscapes throughout the seasons.Contact PGA Lawn Care TodayFor expert Charlotte lawn care services , contact PGA Lawn Care at (704) 650-0078 or visit pgalawncare.com to explore service offerings and request a consultation.Company name: PGA Lawn CareAddress: 1810 Orr Industrial CtCity: CharlotteState: North CarolinaZip code: 28213Phone number: (704) 650-0078Email address: admin@pgalawncare.com

