TOMI Secures $450,000 Contract for Custom Engineered System (CES) Installation

FREDERICK, Md., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced a significant contract to install a SteraMist iHP Custom Engineered System (CES) at a leading university in Rhode Island, valued at approximately $450,000. This new client was secured through our distributor, ARES Distribution, and underscores TOMI’s competitive advantage, having successfully outperformed key hydrogen peroxide competitors.

This contract further emphasizes the effectiveness and adaptability of TOMI’s SteraMist technology. Additionally, TOMI is in negotiations with a long-standing client in Boston, an early adopter of CES, for a potential upgrade and expansion project. There is clear demand among academic institutions for enhanced decontamination solutions, as TOMI’s cutting-edge technology continues to demonstrate superior performance compared to traditional hydrogen peroxide systems.

As Boston's life science industry anticipates a rebound in 2025, TOMI’s SteraMist iHP technology is poised to remain a preferred choice for disinfection requirements. Earlier this quarter, TOMI secured another sale with the addition of a SteraPak system at a private university in Massachusetts. The recent university contract adds to our impressive portfolio in the New England territory, which includes over twenty (20) separate biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and research university customers.

"We are thrilled to see the continued adoption and expansion of SteraMist technology in New England, a region renowned for its concentration of life science innovation and world-class educational and research institutions," said Elissa J. (E.J.) Shane, COO of TOMI Environmental Solutions. "These orders, and those to come, not only validate the efficacy of our solutions but also reflect our commitment to providing cutting-edge disinfection technologies to support the critical work being done in these American institutions."

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.



