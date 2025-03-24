Global Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Acute care syndromic testing market has seen a considerable growth in recent years, with market size escalating from $4.08 billion in 2024 to $4.62 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.2%. This impressive growth is fueled by increased awareness of antimicrobial resistance, rise in government funding for infectious disease, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, an enhanced focus on syndromic testing, expansion of telemedicine, and a global surge in infectious disease.

Is The Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

Delving Deeper Into the Success Story of Acute Care Syndromic Testing: The surge in infectious diseases worldwide pushes the market further, allowing for a swift growth from $4.62 billion in 2025 to a startling $7.50 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.9%. Factors contributing to this boost include escalating infectious diseases, rise in demand for rapid diagnostic solutions, broadening of healthcare services, adoption of multiplex syndromic panels, and an expanding geriatric population globally. The acute care syndromic testing market is looking at a future powered by point-of-care testing, incorporation of cloud-based platforms, widespread adoption of multiplex panels, the creation of AI-powered tools, and automation in syndromic testing.

What Drives The Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market Growth?

An important factor fuelling the market is the rising incidence of infectious diseases caused by harmful microorganisms from person-to-person contact, animals, or the environment. The trend is primarily pushed by population growth, urbanization, global travel, antimicrobial resistance, and climate change, giving rise to the need for effective prevention and treatment. A practical example of this surge is observed in 2024's Week 4 influenza activity in the UK, where an increase from 14.0% to 16.6% was noticed in the influenza positivity rate. This staggering jump in infectious diseases globally emphasizes the importance and potential growth of acute care syndromic testing.

Who Are The Key Players In The Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market?

Companies like Siemens Healthineers AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Seegene Inc., bioMérieux SA, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., and several others are at the forefront of this thriving market.

A snapshot of the future reveals these leading companies moving towards innovative multiplex real-time PCR technology. This move is primarily aimed at improving diagnostic accuracy, enabling rapid pathogen detection, streamlining laboratory workflows, cutting down turnaround time, and offering an improved patient outcome. An excellent example here would be the Netherlands-based biotechnology firm QIAGEN N.V., which launched the QIAstat-Dx syndromic testing solution in Japan in April 2023, spotlighting the SARS-CoV-2 respiratory panel featuring over 20 pathogen detections from a single sample.

How Is The Acute Care Syndromic Testing Market Segmented?

The acute care syndromic testing market is segmented into diverse areas based on disease type, sample type, target, and end-users. These include categories like respiratory diseases, gastrointestinal and genitourinary diseases, tropical and other diseases, blood, urine, biofluids, stool, swabs and other sample types, bacterial, viral, fungal, parasitic targets, and hospitals, clinical, diagnostic labs, research institutions, and other end-users.

North America held the largest market share in acute care syndromic testing in 2024. However, the analysis covers the entire globe – from Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America to the Middle East and Africa.

Armed with over 15000+ reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company brings forth data-rich research and insights. By leveraging a gigantic dataset of 1,500,000, unique insights from industry leaders, and a rigorous approach to extensive secondary research, we bring the information you need to gain a competitive advantage.

