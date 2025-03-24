Acute Kidney Injury Global Market 2025: A Detailed Analysis on Current Trends and Future Forecasts

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is The Acute Kidney Injury Market Set To Witness Substantial Growth?

The global acute kidney injury market has displayed commendable growth in the recent past, progressing from a value of $5.37 billion in 2024 to $5.74 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This growth can be tied back to several factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, a rising geriatric population, a higher incidence of hospital-acquired infections, growing awareness about kidney health, and advancements in critical care medicine.

Projected figures suggest a trend of consistent growth in the market. It is expected to witness an expansion to $7.39 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. Factors likely to fuel this growth include a rise in sepsis cases, increasing demand for personalized treatment, a growing number of government-led healthcare initiatives, rising healthcare expenditure in emerging markets and a heightened focus on personalized medicine and regenerative therapies.

What Drives The Acute Kidney Injury Market Growth?

Driving forces such as increased prevalence of diabetes, characterized by an elevation in blood sugar levels due to either insufficient insulin production or lack of proper cellular response to insulin, can also spur the growth of the acute kidney injury market. Rising obesity rates, poor diets, sedentary lifestyles, aging populations, and an increase in awareness and diagnosis fuel the prevalence of diabetes. Acute kidney injury can result in metabolic and inflammatory changes, influencing insulin resistance and glucose homeostasis. This nexus may adversely affect diabetes management and progress.

Taking March 2024 as an example, data from the Office for Health Improvement & Disparities indicates significant progress in diabetes management. Between March 2022 and March 2023, there was a hike of 22% in individuals with Type 1 diabetes undergoing all eight recommended care processes, and a 21% increase for individuals with Type 2 diabetes. Concurrently, there was a rise to 37.9% in individuals achieving target HbA1c levels, marking the highest value ever reported by the National Diabetes Audit NDA. Such an increasing prevalence of diabetes directly propels the acute kidney injury market forward.

Who Are The Key Players In The Acute Kidney Injury Market?

Prominent players in the acute kidney injury market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, and many others. With their extensive contributions to the market, they have been instrumental in driving overall growth and development.

Companies strive for consistent innovation, paving the way to improved treatment modalities and enhanced patient care. For instance, Mission Therapeutics Ltd., a UK-based biotechnology firm, received FDA approval for initiating a Phase II clinical trial for MTX652, its leading asset that targets acute kidney injury in high-risk cardiac surgery patients. This trial aims to determine the safety, efficacy, and pharmacokinetics of MTX652, informing potential future medical adoption and approval processes.

How Is The Acute Kidney Injury Market Segmented?

Diving into segmentation, the acute kidney injury market is divided based on injury, treatment type, and end user. Regarding injury, the market looks at Pre-Renal Kidney Injury, Post-Renal Kidney Injury, and Intrinsic Kidney Injury. Treatment types include Dialysis, Drug Therapy, and Urinary Implants. Based on the end user, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others.

Geographically, the market in North America was the largest in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is projected to represent the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

