Airfield Ground Lighting Market is Projected to Reach US$ 4.24 Billion by 2034, Expanding at a 11.2% CAGR by 2034

Increasing Air Traffic across the World Driving Deployment of Airfield Ground Lighting Systems for Seamless Operations | Fact.MR Report

ROCKVILLE, MD , MD, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Significant increase in global air traffic has made airports busier than ever, which has led to the rising deployment of airfield ground lighting systems for ensuring safe and seamless operations. This updated study by Fact.MR reveals that the global airfield ground lighting market has been valued at US$ 1.47 billion in 2024 and is projected to advance at a double-digit CAGR of 11.2% from 2024 to 2034.Safety is one of the paramount aspects of the aviation industry. In addition, airports around the world are governed by the implementation of stringent regulations for upholding and enhancing operational safety standards. Various regulatory bodies are mandating some particular lighting requirements for ensuring guidance and visibility necessary for the safe movements of aircraft on taxiways, apron areas, and runways.Adequate lighting is important for pilots during landing, takeoff, and taxiing, particularly in adverse weather conditions. The constant evolution of certain safety regulations and requirements for compliance driving airports to spend more on technologically-advanced airfield ground lighting for safe operations.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5730 Key Takeaway from Market Study:Worldwide demand for airfield ground lighting systems is approximated to reach a value of US$ 4.24 billion by the end of 2034.The market in Japan is forecasted to climb at a CAGR of 11.4% from 2024 to 2034.East Asia is projected to account for 37.2% share of the global market by the end of 2034.LED lights are set to account for 70.6% of the global market revenue share by 2034-end.Global demand for runway & taxiway lights is expected to increase at a CAGR of 11.2% and reach a market valuation of US$ 2.51 billion by 2034.“Implementation of stringent safety regulations in the aviation industry and rapid advancements in LED lights are driving up the sales of airfield ground lighting systems,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Airfield Ground Lighting Market:Youyang Airport Lighting Equipment Inc.; Vosla GmbH; ADB SAFEGATE; Honeywell International Inc.; TKH Airport Solutions; OCEM Airfield Technology; ATG Airports Limited; Flash Technology, LLC; Midstream Ltd; Amglo-Kemlite Laboratories, Inc.; AMA Private Limited; Airsafe Airport Equipment Co., Ltd.; TRANSCON ESRising Use of LED Lights for Cost-Effectiveness and Longer Lifespan:Worldwide sales of LED lights are anticipated to rise at an 11.3% CAGR and reach US$ 2.3 billion by the end of 2034. Growing preference for LED lights is attributed to their longer lifespan, efficacy, high output, and color properties. In addition, they are comparatively cost-effective solutions than conventional airfield ground lighting.Airfield Ground Lighting Market News:In May 2021, Avlite introduced AV-426, a new solar aviation light. The light has monocrystalline solar panels, which are assisting in increasing solar input, and hence guarantee efficiency. This newly created rugged and reliable light is used for aviation lighting applications.Lynden Pindling International Airport formed a partnership with ADB SAFEGATE in 2020 to have unidirectional lighting systems installed.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5730 More Valuable Insights on Offer:Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the airfield ground lighting market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).The study divulges essential insights into the market based on light type (approach & side row lights (elevated approach lights, inset approach lights), runway & taxiway lights (runway end lights, runway edge lights, stop bar lights, runway guard lights, threshold lights, taxiway edge lights, obstruction lights, sequential flash lights, inset runway & taxiway lights), runway edge lights (runway threshold lights, runway exit lights, runway end lights, stopway lights, runway centerline lights, touchdown zone (TDZ) lights, rapid exit taxiway indicator lights (RETILs), caution zone lights, landing threshold wing bars), precision approach path indicators (PAPI), FATO lights (final approach & take off lights for heliports), TLOF lights (touchdown & life off lights for heliports)), light source (LED lights, halogen lights), use case (commercial passenger & cargo airports, military airports, heliports), and category (CAT-I (LIRL), CAT-II (MIRL), CAT-III (HIRL)), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global airport runway foreign object debris (FOD) detection system market is set to be valued at US$ 48 million in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% to reach US$ 98.8 million by 2034-end.According to Fact.MR, the global tunnel lighting market is forecasted to increase from a valuation of US$ 2.38 billion in 2023 to US$ 4 billion by 2033. 