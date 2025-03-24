Intetics Wins 2025 Remote Work Leadership Award for Innovative Team Formation Model

NAPLES, Fla., March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intetics Inc., a global leader in technology solutions, has been honored with the 2025 Remote Work Leadership Award for its groundbreaking Remote In-Sourcing® model. This prestigious award, presented by TMCnet, recognizes Intetics for its innovative approach to building and managing high-performing remote teams that drive business success in a fast-evolving digital landscape.

Intetics’ Remote In-Sourcing® model is a unique approach that combines the flexibility of remote work with the precision and reliability of an in-house team structure. The model empowers businesses to build custom remote teams with the specific skills and expertise needed for each project, all while maintaining full control over team management and project outcomes. By leveraging this model, Intetics has enabled its clients to seamlessly scale their operations, optimize productivity, and accelerate time-to-market—without the challenges often associated with traditional outsourcing.

The Remote In-Sourcing® model is designed to deliver a comprehensive set of benefits, including:

Tailored Talent Solutions : Clients gain access to a global pool of skilled professionals, ensuring the right talent for each project.

: Clients gain access to a global pool of skilled professionals, ensuring the right talent for each project. Enhanced Collaboration and Communication : The model focuses on building transparent, collaborative remote environments where teams work as seamlessly as on-site staff.

: The model focuses on building transparent, collaborative remote environments where teams work as seamlessly as on-site staff. Scalable and Flexible Operations : Clients can easily scale their teams up or down based on project needs, offering unparalleled flexibility.

: Clients can easily scale their teams up or down based on project needs, offering unparalleled flexibility. Cost Efficiency: By eliminating overhead costs associated with maintaining physical offices, businesses can significantly reduce their operational expenses.



"Winning the 2025 Remote Work Leadership Award for our Remote In-Sourcing® model is a proud moment for us. It reflects our ongoing commitment to improving remote work through top talent, advanced technology, and a client-focused approach," says Boris Kontsevoi, CEO & President of Intetics. "With 30 years of experience, we’re excited to continue innovating and delivering solutions that help businesses maximize the potential of their teams in today’s connected world."

Intetics has been at the forefront of remote work innovation for years, helping companies across industries — from telecommunications to healthcare — adapt to the challenges of remote work while boosting productivity, collaboration, and innovation. The company continues to lead the charge in remote work solutions by investing in new technologies and methodologies that redefine what’s possible in the digital workforce.

For more information on Intetics' award-winning Remote In-Sourcing® model and other technology solutions, visit www.intetics.com.

Read more about the award here.

Irina Dubovik, Digital Marketing Director Intetics, i.dubovik@intetics.com +1 (239) 217-4907

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.