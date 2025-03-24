Adenosine Deaminase-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Adenosine Deaminase-SCID Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth, Trends, Key Players & Forecast Analysis

It will grow to $7.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%.

In recent years, the adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency market has shown robust growth. Having grown from $5.57 billion in 2024 to an estimated $5.95 billion in 2025, it signifies a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. This market's upward surge can be attributed to factors such as rising incidence of primary immunodeficiencies, especially severe combined immunodeficiency, and increasing awareness about the condition. Additionally, increased investment in healthcare and a growing prevalence of immunodeficiencies, further contribute to market expansion.

Is the Adenosine Deaminase-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

Looking forward, the adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency market is projected to maintain strong growth, reaching $7.70 billion in 2029, representing a CAGR of 6.6%. This growth is largely driven by rising prevalence of genetic disorders, increased usage of bone marrow transplantation, mounting demand for non-conditioned stem cell transplantation, along with the rising prevalence of adenosine deaminase deficiency ADA and Primary immunodeficiency diseases PID. Several emerging trends in the forecast period, such as advancements in technology, increased adoption of gene therapy, progress in genetic testing, biotechnological advances and government initiatives, also significantly impact market evolution.

Market trends have been shaped by a rise in genetic disorders, which are projected to fuel further growth in the adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency market. Genetic disorders are health issues arising from abnormalities or mutations in a person's DNA, which can either be inherited or arisen spontaneously. The increase in the prevalence of genetic disorders is derived from numerous factors, such as improvements in diagnostic technologies, increased awareness, higher parental age, environmental factors and population growth.

What Drives The Adenosine Deaminase-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Market Growth?

Moreover, genetic disorders, especially adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency ADA-SCID, have led to a greater demand for advanced diagnostic methods and targeted treatments. As reported by the Department of Health & Social Care DHSC in December 2022, around 33,000 whole genome equivalents had been sequenced by October 2022, with a diagnostic yield of approximately 32%, rising to 61% for specific conditions. This indicator strengthens the understanding of the role genetic disorders play in propelling adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency market growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Adenosine Deaminase-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Market?

The adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency market boasts various key industry players including Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline plc GSK, Astellas Pharma, Orient EuroPharma, Charles River Laboratories, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Spark Therapeutics, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Bluebird Bio, Ospedale San Raffaele OSR, Oxford Biomedica PLC, Teijin Pharma, Leadiant Biosciences, Orchard Therapeutics PLC, Fondazione Telethon, Mustang Bio Inc, Sigma-Tau Pharmaceuticals, Shenzhen Geno-Immune Medical Institute, ENZON Pharmaceuticals, and QED Bioscience Inc.

Many of these providers are focusing on innovative therapies like gene therapy for rare diseases in order to improve patient outcomes and survival rates. Gene therapy in adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency ADA-SCID aims to rectify the genetic defect by introducing a functional copy of the ADA gene, potentially providing a long-term cure for patients with this rare and life-threatening immune disorder.

In May 2022, for instance, life sciences and diagnostics innovator company Danaher Corporation joined the Bespoke Gene Therapy Consortium BGTC as part of the Accelerating Medicines Partnership AMP program. This initiative, which involves collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA, the National Institutes of Health NIH, non-profit organizations and pharmaceutical companies, aims to improve custom gene therapies for rare diseases and enhance development efficiency. This partnership signifies a collective effort to address the challenges of traditional drug development for rare diseases—conditions that often receive limited commercial interest due to their low prevalence.

How Is The Adenosine Deaminase-Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Market Segmented?

1 By Treatment Type: Enzyme Replacement Therapy ERT, Gene Therapy, Stem Cell Transplantation, Supportive Care Treatments

2 By Route of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Oral

3 By Age Group: Pediatric Infants and Children, Adults

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Further into sub-segments, we note:

1 By Enzyme Replacement Therapy ERT: Adenosine Deaminase Enzyme Replacement, Pegylated Erythropoietin PEG-EPO

2 By Gene Therapy: Autologous Stem Cell-Based Gene Therapy, Viral Vector-Mediated Gene Therapy

3 By Stem Cell Transplantation: HLA-Matched Bone Marrow Transplant, Umbilical Cord Blood Transplant

4 By Supportive Care Treatments: Antimicrobial Therapy, Immune System Support, Nutritional Support.

Considering regional variations, North America was the largest region in the adenosine deaminase-severe combined immunodeficiency market in 2024. The regions covered in this report extend to Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

