OPT Token Launches on XT.com with Edgecast Cloud Integration Powering Optio’s Growth

VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, a globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange, announces the listing of OPT, the native utility token of the Layer 1 Optio Blockchain. This milestone brings Optio’s 15 million–strong community closer to a new era of decentralized infrastructure bridging real-world applications and blockchain-based rewards. Coinciding with the listing is the relaunch of Edgecast Cloud, a hyperscale CDN acquired by PCT, now fully integrated with Optio Blockchain for greater efficiency, security, and cost-effectiveness. The OPT/USDT trading pair is live in XT.COM’s Main Zone (Web 3.0), offering traders access to a next-gen blockchain that challenges centralized control of data and digital interaction.





Fueling a Community-Centric Ecosystem

Optio’s mission is to foster user empowerment by returning value to individuals whose data is monetized by centralized platforms without fair compensation. Leveraging blockchain technology, Optio turns everyday digital engagement—across social media, video streaming, and more—into tangible rewards. This vision has already attracted over 15 million active users engaging with its decentralized apps (dApps), all focused on reshaping how digital data, content, and identity are managed.

The Edgecast Cloud Advantage

Alongside the OPT listing, the Edgecast Cloud relaunch marks a major leap in cloud and CDN services. Following PCT’s strategic acquisition of key assets, Edgecast Cloud is now fully integrated with the Optio Blockchain, allowing enterprise customers to purchase cloud resources using the OPT token. This blend of cloud infrastructure and blockchain rewards offers a powerful alternative to centralized models. Key enterprise benefits include:

Enhanced Security : Decentralized architecture reduces single points of failure.

: Decentralized architecture reduces single points of failure. Cost-Effectiveness : Token incentives lower overhead and promote transparency.

: Token incentives lower overhead and promote transparency. Scalability: Hyperscale capabilities allow seamless global expansion.



By merging cutting-edge CDN solutions with tokenized incentives, Optio drives a user-first cloud economy—free from the limitations of outdated, centralized systems.

Real-World Applications Across Multiple Platforms

Optio’s multi-dApp ecosystem ensures users earn from digital engagements—including content creation, social media, and streaming. Notable flagship platforms collectively draw millions of global users:

Parler emphasizes free speech, removing hidden algorithms that prioritize corporate interests. With Optio’s blockchain, users monetize their interactions instead of surrendering data. PlayTV gives creators ownership of their content, removing threats like shadow bans. By championing open dialogue, both viewers and creators thrive free from manipulative algorithms. Burst delivers a decentralized short-form video experience, granting creators complete content control and direct community rewards. ParlerPay – created in collaboration with Cloud Payments – is a user-friendly Web3 wallet enabling effortless transfers of OPT and other crypto assets, giving individuals full financial autonomy.

Together, these applications form an interconnected ecosystem where users reclaim ownership of their digital interactions, earn tokens, and control how their data is used and shared.

OPT Token Listing on XT.COM

The listing of OPT on XT.COM comes at a time of accelerating global interest in decentralized technology. With a well-established reputation, XT.COM provides:

Secure Trading : Bolstered by cutting-edge cybersecurity protocols, enabling a safe environment for OPT holders and potential investors.

: Bolstered by cutting-edge cybersecurity protocols, enabling a safe environment for OPT holders and potential investors. Massive Reach : Serving millions of traders globally, XT.COM opens the Optio ecosystem to a broader audience, fostering widespread token adoption.

: Serving millions of traders globally, opens the Optio ecosystem to a broader audience, fostering widespread token adoption. Robust Interface: A user-friendly platform simplifying the buying, selling, and trading of OPT, thus promoting a frictionless experience.



Leading the Charge in Decentralized Innovation

Recognized by the Open Compute Project (OCP) for its dedication to user autonomy, Optio stands at the forefront of blockchain adoption. Its Layer 1 architecture enables off-chain interactions—ranging from casual social media use to large-scale enterprise computing—to be rewarded on-chain with OPT tokens. This bridge between Web2 user behaviors and Web3 rewards is central to Optio’s commitment to a more equitable, transparent, and user-focused online environment.

Learn More About OPT (Optio)

About Optio Blockchain

Optio Blockchain is a next-generation decentralized ecosystem designed to grant individuals authority over their data, digital identities, and online earnings. By merging off-chain user activities with blockchain-based rewards, Optio fosters a transparent digital landscape that prioritizes fairness and autonomy. With over 15 million active users across its suite of dApps, Optio is redefining how people engage in and profit from digital interactions.

About XT.COM

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves nearly 7.8 million registered users, over 1,000,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Our comprehensive trading platform supports 800+ high-quality tokens and 1000+ trading pairs. XT.COM crypto exchange supports a rich variety of trading, such as spot trading , margin trading , and futures trading together with an aggregated NFT marketplace . Our platform strives to cater to our large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

Trade OPT/USDT on XT.COM Today

Join the movement toward digital sovereignty and experience the future of decentralized engagement with OPT/USDT on XT.COM’s Main Zone (Web 3.0).

Risk Disclaimer: Cryptocurrency trading involves risks, including significant price volatility and potential losses. XT.COM provides this information for reference only and assumes no responsibility for trading losses. Trade cautiously and responsibly.

