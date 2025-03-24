Hivello onboards 32,000 users with Solana Wallets in first $HVLO Airdrop

LONDON and AMSTERDAM, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hivello, a DePIN aggregator that enables users to earn by monetizing idle (computing) resources across multiple decentralized networks, has achieved a major milestone with the successful launch of in-app Solana wallets and the completion of its first HVLO token airdrop.

Over 32,000 user wallets have now received HVLO tokens, kicking off a long-term incentive program aimed at rewarding early adopters and expanding the Hivello ecosystem. As part of a 4-year plan, Hivello has allocated 2.5 billion HVLO tokens to drive participation, strengthen community engagement, and accelerate the adoption of DePIN mining with Hivello.

This airdrop reflects Hivello’s commitment to empowering its users while also gathering valuable insights into the most effective DePIN networks. By incentivizing participation and contributions, Hivello is fostering a collaborative, accessible, and user-driven decentralized ecosystem.

The HVLO token, which powers Hivello’s ecosystem, enables rewards, staking, and active participation in DePIN networks. With the in-app wallet integration, users can now seamlessly manage their HVLO tokens and participate in the decentralized economy directly within the Hivello app.

This milestone is part of a larger roadmap to expand Hivello’s ecosystem and simplify DePIN mining for users worldwide. Hivello remains focused on fostering a decentralized future where individuals can earn passive income by connecting idle computer resources to DePIN projects.

“This is a pivotal moment for Hivello and our growing community,” said Domenic Carosa, Chairman & Co-founder of Hivello. “The launch of in-app Solana wallets and our 1st $HVLO airdrop are just the beginning of our efforts to incentivize early adopters and make decentralized technology more accessible. We’re excited to see our users actively engaging with DePIN networks and helping us refine our platform to optimize earnings for everyone.”

About Hivello

Hivello is an aggregator of DePIN projects that allows any user to participate in a variety of DePIN networks with just a few clicks. This eliminates the technical hurdles that many users face when trying to join these networks, and allows users to generate an extra source of income by mobilizing their idle computers. We aim to create a simple app that allows users to contribute their computer resources with no technical knowledge required. It's as easy as downloading, installing, and running nodes, making complex technologies accessible and beneficial to all.

