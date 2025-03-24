Minister Pemmy Majodina marks World Water Day by handing over a newly upgraded Garden Route Pumpstation

As South Africa joins the world to commemorate World Water Day, today on 22 March 2025, Water and Sanitation Minister, Ms Pemmy Majodina marked the day by handing over a newly upgraded Garden Route Dam raw water pumpstation to the George Local Municipality in the Western Cape.

The upgraded work at the dam and pumpstation included replacing the old 600 diameter pipe with 800 diameter steel outlet pipe in order to increase pumping capacity of raw water into the balancing dam as well as fitting of two 1250 KVA generators to ensure uninterrupted pumping even during periods of power supply failures.

The project is one of the 12 sub-projects of the Water Security and Remedial Works Project being implemented in the municipality, worth more than R1,1 billion and funded by the National Treasury’s Budget Facility for Infrastructure (BFI) through the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS)’s Regional Bulk Infrastructure Grant (RBIG).

The DWS, through the grant, channels funds to the municipality for the execution of the project over a four-year period. George Municipality, which is also the implementing agent of the project, has contributed an additional R 305 million to make the total budget R1,4 billion. The multiple-phases project started in 2022 and is anticipated to be completed by December 2025.

Minister Majodina said the handing over of the completed project at George Municipality reaffirms government’s commitment to expand access to safe drinking water to all citizens.

“George municipality is rapidly growing with the current daily potable water demand of 38 megalitres per day, and it is projected to increase to 106 megalitre per day over the next 50 years. Today is a demonstration of our commitment to ensure that we meet the rising water demand that is occasioned by the rapid population growth”.

She said the project was an example of a successful inter-departmental collaboration between the national, provincial and local government. She added that the project would ensure that the municipality has sustainable supply of water for generations to come.

Executive Mayor of George Municipality, Jacqueline Von Brandis, expressed deep appreciation to the Minister and the department for the funding as it has unlocked economic and socio-economic opportunities for the tourism-inclined municipality. “Today, we are celebrating an example of intergovernmental success. We are here to showcase the outstanding work and service delivery that can be achieved if we work together. Our BFI grant has been instrumental in enabling us to make significant strides in ensuring that our ever-growing city is water secured for generations to come. I would like to extend my gratitude towards the Department of Water and Sanitation and National Treasury for this investment.”

George Municipality currently provides water services to over 294,942 residents from 85,931 households across 28 wards, including Pacaltsdorp, Thembalethu and coastal areas such as Kleinkrantz, Wilderness, Victoria Bay, Herold’s Bay, and Gwaing.

Over the years, the Municipality has seen a huge increase in its population and the 12 phases of the projects will enhance water security and resilience for the current population and sustain a significant future expansion of various areas within George. The projects will also prevent sewage spillages through upgrading of critical sewage pumpstations.

The core of the project is to increase raw water supply security to the Garden Route Dam and raw water balancing dams and to increase capacity of two Water Treatment Works (WTW) which currently provide 38 megalitres (ml/d) to communities. The project will therefore increase this capacity to 60 ml/d through the construction of a new 20 ml/d extension and the upgrading of the old WTW.

There will also be augmentation of raw water supply and storage through the upgrading of the Kaaimans River raw water pumpstation, which pumps water from Kaaimans river into the Garden Route Dam, thereby enhancing the bulk raw water availability and security to the entire current and future population of George.

The scope of the 12 sub-projects entails:

A new 20 ml/d water treatment works adjacent to the old 38 ml/d water treatment plant

Construction of a new sludge treatment plant

Rehabilitation of old water treatment plant

Refurbishment of the existing sludge discharge system in the old water treatment plant

Upgrade of Garden Route Dam outlet supply pipework

New Generator for Garden Route Dam Pumpstation

New 40 megalitres balancing dam and pipeline to new water treatment plant

Replacement of pumps for Kaaimans River pumpstations

New reservoir for Pacaltsdorp (West)

New reservoir, tower, and pump station of Pacaltsdorp (East)

New pump station and upgrade of supply pipeline for Thembalethu (West)

New reservoir, tower, and pump station for Thembalethu (East)

George Municipality is geared for current and future residential and commercial developments in the east of George and two other more prominent future development areas to the east of Thembalethu and to the south of Pacaltsdorp. Therefore, the water security and remedial works project will provide certainty that water services will be provided to new residential units as well as commercial and industrial sites.

