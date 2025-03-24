Global Animal Parasiticides Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, And Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Animal Parasiticides Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What factors are anticipated to drive the growth of the animal parasiticides market?

One of the significant drivers bolstering the animal parasiticides market is the escalating prevalence of zoonotic diseases. These are infectious diseases transmitted between animals and humans and can be caused by bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi. The increase in zoonotic diseases can be attributed to a multitude of factors including climate change, antibiotic resistance, poor sanitation, and hygiene, all of which animal parasiticides assist in mitigating. For example, in April 2024, according to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, a UK-based governmental organization, the number of confirmed brucellosis cases increased to 199 in 2022, from 165 cases in 2021.

Who are the key industry players operating in the animal parasiticides market?

The main market operators comprising the animal parasiticides market are Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer AG, Sanofi SA, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Zoetis Inc., Elanco Animal Health Inc., Ceva Sante Animale S.A., Virbac SA, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Vetoquinol SA, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Neogen Corporation, Indian Immunologicals Ltd., Krka dd Novo Mesto, Bimeda Inc., The Chanelle Group, ECO Animal Health Group plc, Zydus Animal Health and Investments Ltd., Kyoritsu Seiyaku Corporation.

These leading companies are at the forefront of trendsetting innovation, developing solutions such as the promising combination therapy to enhance efficacy, broaden the spectrum of parasite control, lessen resistance development, and improve convenience for pet owners and livestock managers. For instance, in January 2022, Zoetis Inc., a US-based animal health company, received FDA approval for a new label indication of Simparica Trio, recognizing its effectiveness in preventing Borrelia burgdorferi infections by targeting and eliminating Ixodes scapularis vector ticks.

How Is The Global Animal Parasiticides Market Segmented?

1 Type: Endoparasticides, Ectoparasiticides, Endectocides

2 Livestock: Swine, Poultry, Ovine, Bovine, Equine, Canine, Feline

3 End User: Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals, Animal Farms, Home Care Settings

And delves further into:

1 Endoparasiticides: Anthelmintics, Antiprotozoals, Anticestodals

2 Ectoparasiticides: Insecticides, Acaricides, Larvicides

3 Endectocides: Macrocyclic Lactones, Imidazothiazoles, Spinosyns

Which regions have the largest share in the animal parasiticides market?

North America enjoyed the largest share in the animal parasiticides market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the coming years. The geographical areas covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

