SA defence and space industries to take flight at Avalon 2025

Release date: 24/03/25

South Australia’s world-class defence and aerospace capabilities will take centre stage at Australia's largest international airshow, Avalon 2025, from March 25-28.

A record 60 local defence and space organisations will participate on Defence SA’s South Australia – The Defence State stand, making it the largest-ever South Australian defence industry contingent represented at the aerospace and defence exposition.

Minister for Defence and Space Industries, Stephen Mullighan, will attend the expo, meeting with Australian Defence Force (ADF) representatives and Defence primes to highlight South Australia’s expertise in delivering critical defence capabilities.

South Australian businesses will use the high-impact platform to showcase cutting-edge defence capabilities across advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence and cyber security, through to space-derived products and services to defence industry partners and decision makers from around the globe.

The state’s three universities and the Defence Innovation Partnership, the South Australian Government’s catalyst for defence-relevant research, will feature on the stand, highlighting our strong record in fostering collaborative research and innovation.

As the Defence State, South Australia plays an important role in supporting Australia's aerospace programs. The Edinburgh Defence Precinct is at the heart of this activity, being a key intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operational hub for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and its allies.

The $200 million Deep Maintenance and Modification Facility currently under construction will form an important part of this hub of Defence activity at Edinburgh. Once operational, the facility will support upgrades and maintenance of the ADF’s P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control aircraft.

South Australia is also home to a fast-growing space community that is delivering space services and innovation to support next generation defence technologies.

The South Australian Space Industry Centre will join the stand for the first time, highlighting the state’s space achievements and ongoing efforts to grow local industry and foster innovation.

Since South Australia first led a delegation to Avalon in 2011, local industry participation has increased five-fold, demonstrating the capability building within South Australia's defence and space industries.

Visitors can find the South Australia – The Defence State in Hall 3, Stand 3M25 at Avalon 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan MP

The record number of South Australian companies attending Avalon shows why we’re regarded as the Defence State in Australia, and our expertise across defence and aerospace will be on full display.

South Australian businesses are leading the way in delivering new and advanced technologies and products for the nation’s Department of Defence, and this is leading to a boom in the number of businesses and skilled workers engaged in the industry.

Avalon 2025 offers a global stage for our leading companies to highlight their expertise to Defence partners and decision makers, fostering partnerships and unlocking further national and international supply chain opportunities.

Attributable to Saber Astronautics Head of Business Development Maria Xygkaki

South Australia has established itself as a leading hub for defence and space industries, with a strong ecosystem that fosters innovation, collaboration and advanced technology development.

Avalon is the ideal platform to showcase Saber’s cutting-edge space mission operations technology and services and the award-winning Space Cockpit Battle Management System for space domain awareness, demonstrating how we are at the forefront of enabling real-time AI data-driven decision making.

We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, defence organisations and potential partners to explore collaboration opportunities and highlight how Saber’s advanced technologies can contribute to the future of secure and efficient space operations.

Attributable to Norseld Photonics CEO Peter Shute

Norseld Photonics delivers leading-edge precision optical and laser design, development, engineering and manufacturing solutions in Australia. We are working on several projects with defence primes, ranging from space optics through to infrared cameras.

Through the recent acquisition of BAES Photonics, Norseld Photonics is well-placed to support the maintenance, repair, overhaul and upgrade of electro-optics solutions for Royal Australian Air Force aircraft.

Avalon gives us the opportunity to consolidate the work we are doing in electro-optics and engage influencers and decision makers in the one place.