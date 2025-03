Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 25, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Mental Health and Recovery Services Board of Allen, Auglaize and Hardin Counties

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ashland Mapleton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Ashtabula Grand Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Geneva Area City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Athens Federal-Hocking Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Trimble Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit Belmont St. Clairsville-Richland City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Butler Village of New Miami

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Monroe

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Compliance Examination Middletown Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Edgewood City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clark Tecumseh Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clermont U.S. Grant Joint Vocational School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Williamsburg Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Milford Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Clinton Blanchester Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Southern Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Columbiana Lisbon Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Crawford Galion City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cuyahoga City of Highland Heights

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 OP&F Examination Cleveland State University

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Cleveland Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stepstone Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Defiance Central Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Delaware Buckeye Valley Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fairfield Fairfield County Educational Service Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Fairfield Union Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Village of Pleasantville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Columbus Preparatory and Fitness Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Educational Service Center of Central Ohio

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Educational Service Center Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Central Point Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

East Bridge Academy of Excellence

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Bridge Gate Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

South Columbus Preparatory Academy at Southfield

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

South Columbus Preparatory Academy at German Village

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

North Columbus Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton AchievePoint Career Academy-Cincinnati

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Cincinnati Technology Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Indian Hill Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Jackson Wellston City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Jefferson Indian Creek Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Licking North Fork Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lorain Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Lucas Horizon Science Academy of Toledo

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Horizon Science Academy Springfield

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning Youngstown Community School

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Poland Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit South Range Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Marion Marion Preparatory Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Medina Wadsworth City School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Miami Tipp City Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Upper Valley Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Miami Valley Career Technology Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Miami Township

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 OPERS Examination Paulding Antwerp Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Pike Pebble Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Sandusky Clyde-Green Springs Exempted Village School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Scioto Elumina Home Health, Inc. (formerly Hallmark Home Health Care, Inc.)

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Washington-Nile Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit New Boston Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Seneca New Riegel Local School District

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Stark Perry Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Canton Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Workforce Initiative Association

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Tuscarawas Workforce Development Board Council of Governments

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Middlebury Academy

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Carlisle Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Washington Ohio Valley Employment Resource

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wayne Triway Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Wood Penta Career Center

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot Village of Marseilles

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit

