Robi Forms Strategic Partnership with The Binary Holdings to Introduce Web3 Gamification for 40M+ Users in Bangladesh

The partnership will enable TBH to integrate gamification into Robi’s ecosystem, helping subscribers earn rewards through data usage and mobile interactions.

We are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance user experience & drive value for our subscribers. The integration with TBH enables Web3-powered incentives that align with our strategy” — Shafiq Shamsur Razzaq

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Binary Holdings (TBH) and Robi Axiata Limited , Bangladesh’s second-largest telecom operator, are collaborating to bring Web3-powered engagement to over 40 million users. The collaboration is through The Binary Holdings’ preferred local partner in Bangladesh, Colorz Technology. This partnership will enable TBH to integrate gamification into Robi’s mobile ecosystem, allowing subscribers to earn rewards through content creation, data usage, and mobile interactions. By introducing blockchain-driven incentives, TBH and Robi aim to enhance user engagement while driving new revenue streams.With digital adoption surging across Bangladesh, traditional engagement models are evolving. TBH’s partnership with Robi leverages blockchain technology to create an incentivized digital ecosystem where users are rewarded for everyday mobile activities. Whether watching videos, sharing content, or optimizing data usage, Robi subscribers will have new ways to engage with services while earning digital rewards.“This partnership is about more than just rewards—it’s about redefining digital engagement. Web3-powered gamification introduces an entirely new layer of interaction, giving users direct benefits for their mobile behavior,” said Yannis Karipsiadis, CIO at The Binary Holdings.Beyond enhancing user engagement, this initiative directly contributes to increasing Robi’s Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). By encouraging more frequent interactions and deeper service engagement, Web3 gamification boosts retention and monetization opportunities.“We are constantly looking for innovative ways to enhance user experience and drive value for our subscribers. Partnering with TBH allows us to explore Web3-powered incentives that align with our digital growth strategy,” said Shafiq Shamsur Razzaq, Acting Head of VAS & New Business at Robi."Thrilled to see Abrar Mubtaseem Ahmed (Senior Associate, Esports & Gaming) along with the team making a breakthrough with this innovative Web3 gamification initiative, setting new benchmarks for digital engagement in Bangladesh." said — Fattah Ahmed, General Manager, Esports & Gaming.Through TBH’s web3 infrastructure, Robi users will have access to a reward system that enables:- Content Monetization: Users earn digital tokens ($BNRY) for sharing and engaging with mobile content.- Data-Based Incentives: Subscribers can receive rewards based on data consumption patterns.- Loyalty & Interaction Bonuses: Mobile engagement, including app usage and network interactions, will contribute to redeemable incentives.These rewards can be used within Robi’s ecosystem, offering benefits such as discounted services, premium content access, and other exclusive perks.Unlocking the Potential of Web3 in BangladeshBangladesh has witnessed rapid digital transformation, but Web3 adoption is still in its early stages. This collaboration aims to bridge the gap between mainstream users and blockchain-powered applications by integrating Web3 solutions powered by TBH seamlessly into daily mobile interactions. By making digital incentives more accessible, TBH and Robi are paving the way for greater blockchain adoption in one of Asia’s fastest-growing digital markets.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings (TBH) provides Web3 infrastructure solutions for telecommunications and financial enterprises, driving digital innovation through blockchain-based engagement models. With a growing user base across emerging markets, TBH facilitates scalable and efficient blockchain integration for mainstream adoption.For media inquiries, contact: support@thebinaryholdings.comAbout Robi Axiata LimitedRobi Axiata Limited is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh, serving over 40 million subscribers. A subsidiary of Axiata Group Berhad, Robi is committed to advancing digital inclusion through innovative mobile services and next-generation technology solutions.

