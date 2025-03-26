Sunset Pilates - Discreet Pilates Retreat for Palm Beach Holds Launch Reception

Sunset Pilates Logo (image credit: sunset pilates) Sunset Pilates Studio’s Cristian Andronicescu, Holly Andronicescu (Photo Credit: BFA / Diana Zapata) Marzia Precoda, Gabriella Arcaro, Broke Acaro, Lucas Precoda (Photo Credit: BFA / Diana Zapata) Jean Shafiroff (Photo Credit: BFA / Diana Zapata) Sunset Pilates Studio (Photo Credit: BFA / Diana Zapata)

Master Pilates Instructors Cristian and Holly Andronicescu Celebrate Success of Recently Opened Pilates Studio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Pilates has built a reputation as the ultimate fitness sanctuary for discerning socialites, A-list celebrities, and wellness connoisseurs. Originally founded two decades ago, husband-and-wife duo Cristian and Holly Andronicescu became the new owners three years ago at the end of COVID and built the studio from what was only one small room into a multi-room fitness complex with custom high-end pilates equipment.This exclusive Pilates studio offers a refined and results-driven approach to movement, strength, and longevity. With an elite clientele that values privacy, precision, and performance, Sunset Pilates has become the hidden gem of Palm Beach’s luxury fitness scene.Hosted by Friends and attended by well-wishers and devotees of the Pilates technique, a reception was held at neighboring Trevini restaurant in Palm Beach. Guests met outdoors on a glorious afternoon to socialize and learn more about Sunset Pilates through private tours of the studio while sipping wine, water and also enjoyed exclusive tastings of Biatch tequila.Notable attendees included: Marzia Precoda, Catherine Adler, Maribel Alvarez, Paola Bacchini, Afsy Pottash, Cristian Andronicescu, Holly Andronicescu, Ginger Feuer Leeds, Larry Leeds, Jean Shafiroff, Leesa Rowland, Dr. Nicholas Perricone, and Aunt Sue Hrib.About Sunset Pilates:Co-Owned by Cristian and Holly Andronicescu, Sunset Pilates is an exclusive Pilates studio located in Palm Beach, FL. With a reputation for discretion, excellence, and unparalleled instruction, it has become the go-to fitness destination for celebrities, socialites, and discerning individuals seeking the highest standard in Pilates training.For more information, please visit: www.sunsetpilates.com IG:@sunsetpilates_palmbeach | F: palmbeachpilates

