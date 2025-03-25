Chocolatier Maribel Lieberman Celebrates Publication of Her New Book – Mariebelle Entertains

Mariebelle Chocolate Logo Maribel Lieberman, Author of Maribelle Entertains (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow / VITALPhotoNYC) Actress Sean Young (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow / VITALPhotoNYC) Designer Nicole Miller(Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow / VITALPhotoNYC) Atmosphere (Photo Credit: Vital Agibalow / VITALPhotoNYC)

This book is a love letter to the joy of hosting and creating unforgettable moments. I’m thrilled to share it in such a special space surrounded by friends and kindred spirits.” — Maribel Leiberman

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MarieBelle New York’s flagship store at 484 Broome Street was the setting for an exquisite evening as Maribel Lieberman, chocolatier, entrepreneur, and author, celebrated the success of her latest book, Maribelle Entertains.Guests gathered in the heart of SoHo to meet Lieberman, who personally signed copies of her book while sharing her passion for entertaining with elegance and creativity. Maribelle Entertains offers a glimpse into Lieberman’s world of gracious hospitality, featuring curated tablescapes, decadent menus, and heartfelt hosting tips inspired by her global travels and culinary expertise.Attendees indulged in MarieBelle’s signature artisanal chocolates and gourmet treats while enjoying an intimate atmosphere that reflected Lieberman’s refined aesthetic. The event brought together influencers, tastemakers, and devoted fans eager to celebrate the art of entertaining and the beauty of bringing people together.Lieberman expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, “This book is a love letter to the joy of hosting and creating unforgettable moments. I’m thrilled to share it in such a special space surrounded by friends and kindred spirits.”For those who missed the event, Maribelle Entertains by Rizzoli Books is available for purchase at MarieBelle New York’s flagship store and online.Notable attendees included: Maribel Lieberman, Sean Young, and Nicole Miller.About: Mariebelle New YorkMarieBelle New York founder and CEO Maribel Lieberman was born and raised near the cacao fields of Honduras and, as a young girl, she made and sold sweets to the local community. She emigrated to the U.S. and studied at The Parsons School of Design where she developed her innate sensibility for luxury goods, fine food and elegant fashion, she launched her entrepreneurial career in the 1990s with Maribel Gourmet Cuisine, a catering enterprise serving high-profile clients, U.S. Diplomats, and a U.S. President. In October 2000, Maribel opened the doors of her first retail shop, Lunettes Et Chocolat. This was an eclectic boutique offering designer eyewear and handmade chocolates.Shortly after in 2001, Maribel opened MarieBelle New York in Soho. MarieBelle NY quickly gained a loyal following from local and international customers with discerning palettes. Word made it to Oprah about MarieBelle NY and her unparalleled Aztec Hot Chocolate, which she announced as one of her "favorite things.” From these beginnings. MarieBelle NY is recognized as a top chocolate house with stores in New York and Japan.For more information about MarieBelle Chocolates, visit www.mariebelle.com IG: @mariebelleofficial | F: MarieBelleNewYork | X / T: @MarieBelleNYMarieBelle SoHo484 Broome StreetNew York, NY 10013(212) 925-6999MarieBelle at the Kitano Hotel66 Park Avenue (East 38th Street)New York, NY 10016(212) 885-7177MarieBelle at The Pierre Hotel2 East 61st StreetNew York, NY 10065(917) 204-1178

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.