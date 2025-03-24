hiTechMODA Paris Fashion Week Event Showcases Upcoming and Established Design Talent

hiTechMODA Logo Iann Dey models at hiTechMODA Paris Season 4 Show (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Bord) La Belle Kidz at hiTechMODA Paris Season 4 Show (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Bord) SCI PH at hiTechMODA Paris Season 4 Show (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Bord) Pamela S.Privette at hiTechMODA Paris Season 4 Show (Photo Credit: Getty Images / Richard Bord)

Season 5 Event from Pamela Privette’s Elite Fashion Show Team Scheduled for October 3rd, 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- hiTechMODA, the globally acclaimed fashion platform known for merging innovation with high fashion, made a stunning return to Paris Fashion Week for their fourth season. Their exclusive event took place at the legendary Hôtel Plaza Athénée, one of the most prestigious venues in the heart of Paris, bringing together an elite roster of designers, models, and industry leaders. HiTechMODA Paris once again redefined the presentation standards for fashion presentations on the global stage.With a bold fusion of technology and artistry, the event featured diverse collections, luxury craftsmanship, and sustainable fashion initiatives, set against the backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious fashion capitals.The event at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée include presentations from fashion designers including Agape Kidz Couture, La Belle Kidz, SCI PH, Ronica Marie Couture, Norman Malagueño Acuba, and Iann Dey.hiTechMODA has earned a reputation for curating groundbreaking shows that celebrate diversity, sustainability, and next-generation design. Paris Fashion Week is the pinnacle of high fashion, and hiTechMODA’s presence at the Plaza Athénée solidifies its position as a force in the industry, offering a platform for emerging and established designers to showcase their visionary collections in front of international buyers, media, and fashion connoisseurs.“Our mission is to push boundaries and elevate independent designers on a world-class platform,” said Pamela Privette, Executive Producer of hiTechMODA. “Paris is synonymous with fashion excellence, and by hosting our event at the iconic Plaza Athénée, we are providing our designers with an unparalleled opportunity to be seen and celebrated in the fashion capital of the world.”Such is the popularity of the Paris Shows produced by hiTechMODA that Season 5 is already scheduled for the Intercontinental Paris – The Grand Hotel in Paris on Friday, October 3rd, 2025.About hiTechMODA Productions:hiTechMODA Productions is an award-winning production company that produces world-class fashion events with a focus on technology, sustainability, and inclusivity. By offering designers of all levels an opportunity to showcase their work on a high-profile stage, hiTechMODA is setting the new standard for modern fashion showcases.For more information, please visit www.hitechmoda.com IG: @hiTechMODA | F: hitechmoda | X / T: @HitechModa | Y: @hitechmoda

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.