Lafayette Federal Credit Union Data Breach Alert

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP, a preeminent national consumer rights law firm, is investigating claims on behalf of people who have been impacted by the Lafayette Federal Credit Union (“LFCU”) data breach. LFCU maintains its headquarters in Rockville, Maryland

Breach Details: LFCU announced that personal information, including names and Social Security numbers, of its clients may have been stolen.

Potential Risk: Affected individuals are being notified that their information might be offered for sale on the dark web.

Legal Action: The law firm of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of those impacted. They are encouraging individuals who received breach notices or experienced suspicious activity to contact them.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Carl Malmstrom, Esq., Of Counsel

Email: gstone@whafh.com or malmstrom@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

