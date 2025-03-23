Apollo Art Auctions Presents: Fine Ancient Art, Antiquities & Jewellery

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LONDON, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Art Auctions is delighted to announce its upcoming Fine Ancient Art, Antiquities & Jewellery auction, set to take place on March 29th at 1pm GMT. This highly anticipated event will feature an extraordinary collection of ancient marbles, jewellery, seals, and antiquities. The sale is honoured to present pieces coming from the collections of Charles Ratton & Guy Ladrière, Dr. W. Benson Harer, P. Vérité, Kurt Deppert, Suzanne Tardivat, Georges Halphen, Taher Khorassani, Borowski, Donald Wonder, James Wolfensohn, Dr. Ulrich Müllerb and Philip Mitry.

The sale will be held live at our Central London showroom (63–64 Margaret Street, W1W 8SW) and online via the Apollo Art Auctions platform.

Items in the auction come from a vast range of cultures, including outstanding pieces from Ancient Egypt, Rome, Greece, Viking, Medieval European, and Western Asiatic civilizations. Each lot has been carefully curated to highlight the remarkable artistry, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage of the ancient world.

Auction Highlights:

Lot 10 – Rare Egyptian Gold Bes Pendant

A stunning Ancient Egyptian gold pendant, depicting Bes, the god of protection, fertility, and household blessings. Bes was a beloved figure in Egyptian, Persian, and Achaemenid cultures and often appeared in amulets, jewelry, and decorative art.

Lot 86 – Apulian Bell Krater Depicting a Rider on a Panther (Attributed to the Black Thyrsus Painter)

Attributed to the Black Thyrsus Painter, this Apulian red-figure bell krater captures the Dionysian spirit through its depiction of a rider on a panther. In Greek mythology, Dionysus, the god of wine, theatre, and revelry, is often portrayed riding a panther to symbolise the untamed and ecstatic nature of his cult. Bell kraters were used in Greek symposia for mixing wine and water, making them essential pieces for social and ceremonial gatherings.

Lot 93 – Rare Roman Marble Portrait Head of Marcus Crassus

An imposing Roman marble portrait head believed to represent Marcus Licinius Crassus, one of Rome’s wealthiest statesmen and a key figure in the First Triumvirate alongside Julius Caesar and Pompey. Known for his immense fortune and military prowess, Crassus played a crucial role in Roman history, including his infamous campaign against Spartacus’ slave revolt. This grand-scale portrait, likely once part of a public monument or private villa, reflects the artistic and political significance of Roman portraiture.

Lot 97 – Very Rare Attic Bronze Helmet

This magnificent Attic bronze helmet would have been worn by Greek warriors, possibly during battles fought in the Peloponnesian War or against the Persian Empire. Attic helmets were favored for their sleek design, practicality in battle, and symbolic representation of military valor.

Lot 114 – Greek Gold Ring with Sphinx and Amphora

This exquisite Greek gold ring, dating from 400–300 BC, features an intricately detailed sphinx crouching beside an amphora. The sphinx, with its muscular hind legs, curled tail, and outstretched wings, embodies the mystery and wisdom associated with this mythological guardian. Its finely sculpted profile and beaded necklace showcase the artistry of the ancient Greek goldsmiths. The amphora, a vessel commonly used for storing wine and oil, adds a further symbolic element to the piece, possibly linking it to trade, wealth, or ritual practices.

Lot 398 – Akkadian Lapis Lazuli Cylinder Seal

A stunning Akkadian cylinder seal carved from lapis lazuli, a stone deeply associated with royalty, divinity, and power in Mesopotamian culture. These seals were used for legal, administrative, and religious purposes and often depicted elaborate mythological scenes. The choice of lapis lazuli underscores the extensive trade networks of the Akkadian Empire as it would have been sourced from the distant mines of Western Asia.

Preview and Bidding Information:

All auction lots will be available for private preview by appointment only at our Central London showroom from March 24th–28th, 2025 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m. GMT). Our expert team ensures that each artifact is prepared for professional in-house shipping.

For inquiries or to schedule a preview, contact:

enquiries@apolloauctions.com

(+44) 7424 994167

Join the Live Auction on March 29th at 1 p.m. GMT

For full auction details and to explore the complete catalogue, visit:

Apollo Art Auctions: www.apolloauctions.com

