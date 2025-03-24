iCode Novi Launches 2025 Summer Camp: Kids Code, Create, Build Futures

iCode Novi Celebrates Future Innovators: Students Showcase Skills with Certificates from 2025 Summer Coding and STEM Camps.

NOVI, MI, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents searching for an unforgettable Novi Summer Camp 2025 experience can now enroll their kids in iCode Novi’s tech-powered, hands-on STEM and Coding Camps—where fun meets future-ready learning.Designed for ages 5–16, these exciting weeklong camps blend the thrill of summer with the magic of discovery. Whether your child dreams of building robots, designing video games, or diving into engineering and digital art, iCode Novi offers something to ignite every young innovator’s imagination.Camp themes include:● Game Design & Development Camp● Creative Camp with Animation & 3D Printing● Robotics Camp with Battles and Challenges● Engineering Camps● Coding Camps and MoreCamps take place at iCode’s state-of-the-art facility in Novi and are available in both full-day and half-day options. For a limited time, families can take advantage of a $50 discount on full-day camp enrollments—a summer deal parents won’t want to miss.“We’re not just keeping kids busy this summer—we’re helping them discover what they’re capable of,” said Madi Klemmer, Director at iCode Novi. “These camps build real-world skills like coding, engineering, teamwork, and creative problem-solving—all while having a blast.”Browse all Novi 2025 summer camp options and register today: iCode Novi Summer Camps And the learning doesn’t stop when summer ends. iCode Novi also offers After-School STEM & Coding Programs during the school year. Students progress through a structured Belt system—similar to martial arts—mastering skills in computer science, game development, robotics, and more.Spaces are limited, and spots fill fast. Parents are encouraged to register early to lock in savings and secure their child’s place in one of Novi’s most exciting and enriching summer experiences of 2025.About iCode NoviiCode Novi is a locally owned franchise of the nationally recognized iCode School, delivering hands-on STEM education to kids and teens in the Novi community. From coding and robotics to game development and digital design, students learn by doing through immersive, project-based programs. With a curriculum built around real-world projects and a belt progression system, students gain both technical skills and the confidence to solve problems creatively. Whether through after-school programs or summer camps, iCode helps students become future-ready in a fun, engaging environment.

