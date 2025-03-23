St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Retail Theft

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2001634

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2025 at approximately 1029 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford Supermarket in the town of Enosburgh

ACCUSED: Mark Clapper

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT

CHARGES: Retail Theft and Unlawful Trespass

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of a theft that occurred at the Hannaford Supermarket in the town of Enosburgh. Investigation revealed that Mark Clapper (27) had unlawfully entered the supermarket after being previously trespassed and left the store without paying for numerous items. Clapper was later located and given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on April 29th, 2025 at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Cody Bellinghiri

Vermont State Police – St. Albans

140 Fisher Pond Road

St. Albans, VT 05468

(802) 524-5993