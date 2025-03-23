St. Albans Barracks / Unlawful Trespass and Retail Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001634
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 03/10/2025 at approximately 1029 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hannaford Supermarket in the town of Enosburgh
ACCUSED: Mark Clapper
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburgh, VT
CHARGES: Retail Theft and Unlawful Trespass
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time The Vermont State Police received a report of a theft that occurred at the Hannaford Supermarket in the town of Enosburgh. Investigation revealed that Mark Clapper (27) had unlawfully entered the supermarket after being previously trespassed and left the store without paying for numerous items. Clapper was later located and given a citation to appear in the Franklin County Superior Court on April 29th, 2025 at 1000 hours to answer the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/29/2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Cody Bellinghiri
Vermont State Police – St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05468
(802) 524-5993
