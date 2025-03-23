SHAREHOLDER ACTION REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of ModivCare

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In ModivCare To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in ModivCare between November 3, 2022 and May 3, 2023 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

NEW YORK, March 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against ModivCare, Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MODV) and reminds investors of the March 31, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) contract renegotiations and pricing accommodations negatively impacted the Company’s adjusted EBITDA; (2) the Company had insufficient liquidity; and (3) Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. As a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omission, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company’s securities, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

As the truth about ModivCare's business reached the market, the price of ModivCare's stock suffered significant declines, harming investors. For example, on September 16, 2024, before market hours, ModivCare filed a press release on a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, titled "Modivcare Provides Financial Update." Therein, the Company revised its 2024 Adjusted EBITDA guidance range from $185-$195 million to $170-$180 million, "primarily due to NEMT segment pricing accommodations made to strategically retain and expand key customer relationships."

On this news, the Company's stock price fell $1.40 or nearly 10%, from $14.12 per share on September 13, 2024, to close at $12.72 per share on September 16, 2024, on unusually high trading volume.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding ModivCare’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

To learn more about the ModivCare class action, go to www.faruqilaw.com/MODV or call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

