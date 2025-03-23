PHILIPPINES, March 23 - Press Release

March 22, 2025 Can Professionals Become Licensed Teachers? Gatchalian Weighs In on Possibilities Senator Win Gatchalian is mulling alternative pathways for professionals to become licensed teachers, a step that he believes could help improve senior high school education. Gatchalian raised the possibility during a hearing on Senate Bill No. 2840, which aims to amend the Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994 (Republic Act No. 4784) and introduce alternative pathways for people to become registered as professional teachers. Under the proposed measure, applicants could qualify either by passing a licensure exam or by submitting a portfolio showing they meet professional teaching standards. "The world is changing and specialization now is more important than ever. For example, if we introduce tech-voc into our curriculum, we need teachers who specialize in it," said Gatchalian, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. He also cited the experience of a technical college in Valenzuela that wants to offer graphic design and computer courses at the senior high school level. Finding teachers who can teach these courses, however, remains a challenge. "Even though there are graphic designers who want to teach in senior high school, there is no way for them to do that. We really need to align our laws and policies with our goals, and right now, our goal is to strengthen senior high school," Gatchalian added. Pwede nang maging licensed teachers ang professionals mula sa ibang larangan? Hindi malayo ani Gatchalian Pinag-aaralan ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang posibilidad na pwedeng maging licensed teachers ang mga propesyonal mula sa iba't ibang mga larangan, isang hakbang na aniya'y makakatulong na maiangat ang edukasyon sa senior high school. Binanggit ni Gatchalian ang posibilidad sa isang pagdinig ukol sa Senate Bill No. 2840 na layong amyendahan ang Philippine Teachers Professionalization Act of 1994 (Republic Act No. 4784) at magbigay ng mga alternatibong paraan upang maging rehistradong professional teacher. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, maaaring kumuha ng licensure exam ang isang aplikante at ipasa ito o kaya naman ay magsumite ng portfolio na nagpapakitang nakamit niya ang professional teaching standards. "Nagbabago na ang mundo at importante ang specialization sa pagbabagong ito. Halimbawa, kung may tech-voc ang ating curriculum, kailangang may mga guro na eksperto dito o kayang magturo nito," ani Gatchalian, Chairman ng Senate Committee on Basic Education Ibinahagi niya ang karanasan ng isang technical college sa Valenzuela na nais mag-alok ng mga kurso sa graphic design at iba pang computer courses. Gayunpaman, nananatiling hamon ang paghahanap ng mga gurong eksperto dito para maituro ang mga kaugnay na kurso, sabi pa ni Gatchalian. "Kahit na may mga graphic designers na gustong magturo sa senior high school, wala silang paraan para gawin ito. Kaya kailangang itugma natin ang ating mga batas at polisiya sa ating mga layunin at sa ngayon, ang layunin natin ay patatagin ang senior high school," dagdag na pahayag ni Gatchalian.

