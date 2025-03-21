The Arctic This Week Take Five: Week of 17 March, 2025

Canada Purchases Australian Radar System for Arctic Defense

The Associated Press reported on March 19 that Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a C$6 billion (US$4.2 billion) purchase of an “Over-the-Horizon Radar” system from Australia. Announced during a visit to Iqaluit, Nunavut, the system is intended to provide early warning radar coverage from the Canada-US border into the Arctic. Officials added that the Australian system will have a smaller physical footprint than comparable American technology, using a series of pillars nearly a mile long. (AP News)

Take 1: This radar purchase highlights the shifting dynamics within the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) alliance amid recent tensions between the US and Canada. While Canadian officials note that the system has been “well received” by U.S military leadership in NORAD, the decision to source critical defense technology from Australia rather than from traditional US suppliers reflects growing uncertainty. The timing is particularly significant as President Trump continues to make provocative statements about annexing Canadian territory and has expressed similar interest in acquiring Greenland. Carney’s statement that “United States priorities, once closely aligned with our own, are beginning to shift” signals a recalculation in Canadian defense planning. By announcing this investment in Iqaluit, Canada is showcasing both its sovereignty over its Arctic territories and its willingness to look beyond the US for security partnerships. (AP News, The Economic Times, The New York Times)

Russia Accuses Norway of Militarizing Svalbard

Reuters reported on March 14 that Russia has summoned the Norwegian ambassador to Moscow over allegations that Norway is militarizing the Svalbard archipelago. Norway has denied the claim and cited that all its activities are in accordance with the Svalbard Treaty, which defines the archipelago as part of Norway. The Russian government has warned about escalating tensions and conflict if Norway does not alter their activity in the region. (Reuters)

Take 2: This diplomatic clash highlights the complex governance structure of Svalbard and its strategic significance in Arctic security dynamics. Russia’s accusation follows a pattern of similar claims against Norway, reflecting Moscow’s concerns about NATO’s northern interests and potential encroachment on what it considers its sphere of influence. The presence of Russian settlements on the islands, housing over 340 residents, adds another dimension to this dispute as Russia maintains a foothold in this strategically located territory. With Norway serving as NATO’s monitor for the vast North Atlantic area used by Russia’s Northern Fleet of submarines in the Kola Peninsula, Svalbard sits at a critical juncture of military interests. The growing tensions pose a significant risk of military escalation in the Arctic, potentially undermining decades of international cooperation in the region. (CSIS, Eurasian Times, Science Direct)

Trump’s Budget Cuts Targets Arctic Research

High North News reported on March 17 that President Trump’s recently created Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has targeted Arctic research institutions in its latest round of federal cuts. An executive order will eliminate all “non-statutory functions” of the Wilson Center, including its Polar Initiative. The US Arctic Research Commission initially appeared on the accompanying fact sheet, but was removed in a later version. (High North News)

Take 3: This latest round of DOGE driven cuts reflects the precarious position of Arctic research within the administration’s broader budget-slashing agenda. The newly established agency, which has already eliminated numerous federal programs, has now turned its attention to institutions critical for America’s Arctic engagement. The contradictory documentation – with USARC appearing and then disappearing from cut lists – demonstrates the disorganized approach to Arctic policy at a time when strategic clarity is essential. Both the Wilson Center’s Polar Institute and USARC, already operating on a limited budget, have provided crucial expertise that guides federal decision-making in the rapidly changing polar region. The executive order damages years of work building scientific networks and research partnerships across Arctic nations. These cuts threaten America’s ability to participate effectively in joint Arctic projects and agreements that require sustained cooperation among Arctic countries. (Arctic.gov, High North News, The Atlantic)

Joint Viking 25 Continues to Grow

On March 17, Army Recognition reported that the US Army has deployed the 1st Battalion of the 6th Field Artillery Regiment to participate in Joint Viking 25, a major NATO Arctic exercise hosted by Norway. The American forces brought M270A2 MLRS long-range artillery systems to test their effectiveness in extreme cold weather conditions. The exercise focuses on improving coordination between allied forces through the Artillery Skills Coordination Activities (ASCA) protocol, allowing for integrated fire control systems across different NATO militaries. (Army Recognition)

Take 4: Joint Viking 25 represents NATO’s strategic shift toward a more active military presence in the Arctic. The exercise’s main goal is to increase allied preparedness for operations in the challenging Arctic environment, where extreme conditions test both equipment and personnel. By training together in Norway’s harsh climate, NATO forces are building the practical skills needed to function effectively as climate change opens new shipping routes and access to resources. US participation adds important capabilities to the exercise while reinforcing America’s role in Arctic security despite questions about the current administration’s approach to NATO and Russia. The presence of Norway’s Crown Prince Haakon at the exercise underscores its importance for countries directly facing Arctic security challenges. Joint Viking 25 sets the stage for more coordinated Arctic operations in the future and signals that NATO intends to remain a central player in High North security despite geopolitical uncertainties. (CSIS, High North News )

Dust Accelerating Arctic Ice Melt

Space.com reported on March 15 that NASA’s Arctic Radiation Cloud Aerosol Surface Interaction Experiment (ARCSIX) has discovered unusually high concentrations of ice particles in Arctic clouds. . The research project, which ran from May through July 2024, found sea ice thickness of only 7.2 feet where 11.5 feet was expected. Scientists believe dust from Greenland’s increasingly exposed landmass is contributing to this accelerated melting by affecting cloud formation and duration in the Arctic region. (Space.com)

Take 5: The ARCSIX project marks a major step forward in understanding the complex factors driving Arctic change. NASA’s comprehensive measurements of sea ice, clouds, and dust have revealed an important feedback loop that many climate models haven’t fully captured. As more of Greenland’s land becomes exposed due to melting, winds carry dust particles northward into Arctic clouds. This dust helps form ice crystals in the clouds, making them heavier and more likely to break apart. When these clouds disappear, more sunlight hits the ice surface directly, speeding up melting in a self-reinforcing cycle. This process helps explain why Arctic sea ice is now shrinking at 12.2% per decade, six times faster than in the 1990s. The findings suggest Arctic ice could vanish much faster than current models predict, with potentially dramatic effects on global climate patterns. (NASA, Nature, Space.com)