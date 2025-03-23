Outstanding Dignified Personalities Award to Honor Remarkable Changemakers in Kitchener
Mercy Itohan Osayi, Founder and President of Women of Dignity International (WODI), leads the charge in recognizing unsung heroes through the Outstanding Dignified Personalities Awards 2025.
Celebrating individuals who embody excellence, integrity, and impact at the Outstanding Dignified Personalities Award 2025 in Kitchener, Ontario. #ODPA2025
Too often, individuals who dedicate their lives to service and empowerment go unrecognized. The Outstanding Dignified Personalities Award seeks to change that by honoring those whose unwavering commitment to excellence has left a lasting mark on society.
The event is spearheaded by Women of Dignity International (WODI), a registered nonprofit organization in Canada, founded by Mercy Itohan Osayi, a passionate advocate for community development, women’s empowerment, and youth advancement. Through WODI, Mercy has dedicated her efforts to nurturing individuals, helping them unlock their full potential, and fostering an environment where dignity and excellence thrive.
Speaking about the significance of the awards, Mercy Itohan Osayi shared:
The Outstanding Dignified Personalities Award is more than a ceremony. It is a movement to recognize and appreciate individuals who embody excellence, integrity, and service. These people work tirelessly, often behind the scenes, to create meaningful change in our communities. At WODI, we believe in celebrating those who uplift others, and this event ensures their contributions do not go unnoticed. We invite the public to join us in honoring these remarkable changemakers and to be inspired by their stories."
The event will bring together leaders, changemakers, and supporters for an evening of recognition and inspiration. It is an opportunity to celebrate individuals who have gone above and beyond in their service to humanity and to connect with like-minded professionals and advocates.
The public is invited to participate in this special occasion and support the recognition of these outstanding individuals. To nominate an outstanding dignified personality, click: https://forms.gle/Jpjtkg3g5989Cnu18
For collaboration, sponsorship and enquiries: wodicommunity@gmail.com. Phone: (416) 573-8950
Mercy Osayi
Women of Dignity International
wodicommunity@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.