Top 5 Reasons Students Are Getting Ahead at Iona University

New Rochelle, N.Y., March 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At Iona University, students not only gain the skills they need to succeed, but the real-world experiences that set them apart. From top-tier internships and distinguished faculty to a vibrant campus life and close-knit community, Iona paves the way for Gaels to make their mark in the world.

Iona’s prime location with campuses in New Rochelle and Bronxville, N.Y., located just 20 miles from the heart of New York City in Westchester County, also opens a world of opportunity.

For 2025, Iona has been named one of the nation’s best colleges by The Princeton Review, The Wall Street Journal, Forbes and others. Additionally, U.S. News & World Report recognized Iona as one of top for social mobility in the country, while Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workforce (CEW) ranks an Iona degree in the top 5 percent nationally for long-term return on investment.

To learn more about Iona University, explore Freshman Admissions online, email admissions@iona.edu or call (800) 231-IONA.

Here are the Top 5 reasons Iona students are getting ahead both on campus and beyond!

#1: TOP-TIER INTERNSHIPS

At Iona, students obtain a robust liberal arts education and unparalleled access to top-tier internships. Iona students have recently enjoyed internships at leading companies such as Google, IBM, Major League Baseball, NBC Universal, HEINEKEN® USA, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Merrill Lynch, Ernst & Young (EY), Alvarez & Marsal, Associated Capital Group and others.

These internships are a great way for students to build confidence, explore their career interests and gain an inside look into their chosen industries. These experiences can also lead to full-time positions, giving Iona graduates a significant edge up in the job market.

Following a successful summer internship at Procter & Gamble, Silas Gates ’24 was offered a full-time position – which he said was “an ode to Iona.”

“There [were] many networking opportunities, internship openings and jobs available to me without having to be too far away from school,” he said. “I wanted to build my professional experience while achieving a degree. Iona gave me the best opportunity to do both.”

#2: AI-DRIVEN, CUTTING-EDGE CURRICULUM

In a rapidly changing world, Iona is focused on innovating and expanding its programs to prepare students for the future – especially given the evolution of artificial intelligence (AI). Taking an AI-driven approach across all disciplines, Iona has launched the AI@Iona initiative to ensure students and faculty stay ahead of the curve in a tech-driven world.

Through the Gabelli Center for Teaching & Learning, all students and faculty are actively encouraged to leverage AI tools, infusing the power of this transformative technology into the practice of teaching and learning.

“Students need to be equipped with the ability to use the current tools and the mindset to continue to experiment with new AI tools as they emerge,” said Rob Kissner, clinical lecturer in Iona’s Hynes Institute for Entrepreneurship & Innovation. “Those who do not possess these skills and mindset will lose out on opportunities to those who do.”

#3: VIBRANT, SPIRITED CAMPUS LIFE

With newly renovated residence halls and a new dining hall and student union coming soon, students are even more excited to become Gaels – and enrollment has surged.

In fact, The Wall Street Journal ranked Iona among the best in New York and in the Top 25 nationwide for student experience, according to its 2025 list of “Best Colleges in the U.S.”

Also, there are over 80 clubs and leadership organizations at Iona, as well as many opportunities in the performing arts, 16 club sports and 24 NCAA Division I Athletics programs.

Whether it be through service-learning opportunities around the world or hands-on research experience alongside distinguished faculty members, Iona students are encouraged to learn outside the lines of the classroom as they develop their leadership skills.

“Everyone wants to see each other succeed, from professors to classmates. It's more than just a school – it's a family,” said Iona marketing major Grace Mutze ’25.

#4: ACCELERATED, DUAL-DEGREE PROGRAMS

When it comes to academics, Iona students enjoy small class sizes, engaged professors and a wide array of undergraduate and graduate degree programs across three schools.

Iona’s dual-degree programs empower students to earn both a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in just five years, reducing time and tuition costs.

At this accelerated pace, students can begin a promising career sooner. Enrollees in the 4+1 programs are also eligible for a variety of scholarships and/or merit awards.

“I wanted to attend a university that was going to set me up for success post-graduation,” said Debora Diaz ’25, ’26MST, enrolled in the 4+1 math and adolescent education program. “With such an outstanding dual-degree program, I am going to start my dream career as soon as I graduate.”

#5: GAELS TAKE CARE OF GAELS

Iona boasts an engaged and active alumni network of over 50,000 members who provide invaluable mentorship, career guidance and job placement support through initiatives like the Gaels Go Further Mentoring Program.

“The most distinctive advantage I have gained from my experience at Iona is having personal connections with my professors who want to see me become successful,” said Michael Faughnan ’24, ’25MBA, a finance and accounting double major now earning his MBA. “Through these connections, I was introduced to the Gaels Go Further Program, where I have an alumni mentor who guides me through difficult career decisions.”

