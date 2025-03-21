Statement by Premier Rob Lantz on International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination
CANADA, March 21 - Executive Council Office
5th Floor, Shaw Building
95 Rochford Street
P.O. Box 2000,
Charlottetown, PE C1A 7N8
General Inquiries:
Phone: 902-368-4501
Fax: 902-368-6118
Engage PEI Inquiries:
engagepei@gov.pe.ca
Visit Engage PEI to learn more about serving as a member of an agency, board or commission (ABC).
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.