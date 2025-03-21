Senate Bill 492 Printer's Number 447
PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (B) If the campus does not have a health clinic,
the contact information for a local health clinic.
(vii) A local or campus-based suicide prevention
hotline telephone number, if available.
(viii) Any other related contact information,
number, website, URL or QR Code deemed necessary or
required in the institution of higher education's plan
under section 7103 (relating to student mental health and
suicide prevention plans).
(b) Digital student identification card.--An institution of
higher education that issues a digital student identification
card to a student of the institution of higher education shall
include alongside other student resources on the digital student
identification card the information specified under subsection
(a)(1).
(c) Notice of discontinuance or change.--If either the
telephone number identified in subsection (a)(1) is discontinued
or the name or dialing code is changed, the Department of Health
shall transmit notice of the discontinuance or change to the
Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in the next
available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.
(d) Annual review and update.--
(1) An institution of higher education shall annually
review the contact information, names and dialing codes
included on the physical student identification cards and
with the digital student identification cards to ensure that
all contact information, names and dialing codes are accurate
and current.
(2) Within 30 days of the annual review under paragraph
(1), the institution of higher education shall update all
20250SB0492PN0447 - 3 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.