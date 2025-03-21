Senate Bill 492 Printer's Number 447

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - (B) If the campus does not have a health clinic,

the contact information for a local health clinic.

(vii) A local or campus-based suicide prevention

hotline telephone number, if available.

(viii) Any other related contact information,

number, website, URL or QR Code deemed necessary or

required in the institution of higher education's plan

under section 7103 (relating to student mental health and

suicide prevention plans).

(b) Digital student identification card.--An institution of

higher education that issues a digital student identification

card to a student of the institution of higher education shall

include alongside other student resources on the digital student

identification card the information specified under subsection

(a)(1).

(c) Notice of discontinuance or change.--If either the

telephone number identified in subsection (a)(1) is discontinued

or the name or dialing code is changed, the Department of Health

shall transmit notice of the discontinuance or change to the

Legislative Reference Bureau for publication in the next

available issue of the Pennsylvania Bulletin.

(d) Annual review and update.--

(1) An institution of higher education shall annually

review the contact information, names and dialing codes

included on the physical student identification cards and

with the digital student identification cards to ensure that

all contact information, names and dialing codes are accurate

and current.

(2) Within 30 days of the annual review under paragraph

(1), the institution of higher education shall update all

