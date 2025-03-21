Senate Bill 507 Printer's Number 456

PENNSYLVANIA, March 21 - public or private health system, hospital, licensed birth

center or part of an interdisciplinary group practice in

which at least one physician practices in the specialty

area of the care provided by the nurse-midwife shall

practice under a collaborative agreement with a physician

or physician interdisciplinary group practice in

accordance with the regulations promulgated by the board.

(ii) A nurse-midwife who is an employee of a public

or private health system, hospital or licensed birth

center or part of an interdisciplinary group practice in

which at least one physician practices in the specialty

area of the care provided by the nurse-midwife shall

obtain and maintain clinical staff privileges at the

public or private health system, hospital or licensed

birth center and shall adhere to the established internal

mechanisms at the facility of the public or private

health system, hospital or licensed birth center for

quality improvement, consultation, collaboration or

referral in accordance with the nurse-midwife's clinical

practice privileges and the facility's policies and

procedures as approved by the Department of Health.

(2) A nurse-midwife who possesses a master's degree or

its substantial equivalent and national certification may

prescribe, dispense, order and administer drugs, including

legend drugs and Schedule II through Schedule V controlled

substances, as defined in the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233,

No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and

Cosmetic Act, provided that the nurse-midwife demonstrates to

the board that:

(i) The nurse-midwife has successfully completed at

