Senate Bill 507 Printer's Number 456

public or private health system, hospital, licensed birth
center or part of an interdisciplinary group practice in
which at least one physician practices in the specialty
area of the care provided by the nurse-midwife shall
practice under a collaborative agreement with a physician
or physician interdisciplinary group practice in
accordance with the regulations promulgated by the board.
(ii) A nurse-midwife who is an employee of a public
or private health system, hospital or licensed birth
center or part of an interdisciplinary group practice in
which at least one physician practices in the specialty
area of the care provided by the nurse-midwife shall
obtain and maintain clinical staff privileges at the
public or private health system, hospital or licensed
birth center and shall adhere to the established internal
mechanisms at the facility of the public or private
health system, hospital or licensed birth center for
quality improvement, consultation, collaboration or
referral in accordance with the nurse-midwife's clinical
practice privileges and the facility's policies and
procedures as approved by the Department of Health.
(2) A nurse-midwife who possesses a master's degree or
its substantial equivalent and national certification may
prescribe, dispense, order and administer drugs, including
legend drugs and Schedule II through Schedule V controlled
substances, as defined in the act of April 14, 1972 (P.L.233,
No.64), known as The Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and
Cosmetic Act, provided that the nurse-midwife demonstrates to
the board that:
(i) The nurse-midwife has successfully completed at
