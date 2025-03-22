Peer support app Kuky gains traction ahead of seed round funding

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

SYDNEY, March 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuky, a technology-driven peer support app, is looking to make a positive change in the mental wellness space by connecting users based on the similarities in the challenges they face. Officially launched in January 2025, Kuky has already been downloaded more than 2,000 times in its home market of Australia and is on track to meet the startup’s growth targets ahead of a planned seed round.

“We’re growing at a steady pace as more people discover the power of shared experiences,” says founder Armin Nehzat (pictured), who is well-versed in open-source technologies and sentiment analysis. “Kuky is simple. Users upload a video sharing their health and wellness journey, and our AI-powered (artificial intelligence) system gets to work, helping them find meaningful connections.”

For Nehzat’s camp to provide an online peer support service that works, the platform features video analysis, matching algorithm, user verification, and security monitoring. The goal of the team at Kuky is to foster authentic and reliable connections within a trusted and safe community.

Nehzat declares: “Safety and authenticity are our top priorities. We manually verify all users to ensure they are who they say they are. We also encourage people to connect via voice or video calls as soon as possible – because a real conversation is far more powerful than being lost in a sea of online comments.”

The Kuky founder believes that there’s often a lack of “real emotional support” and “true human connection” in many digital platforms whose main user interactions are comments and likes. It is this deficiency that the new subscription-based app – which runs on Android, iOS, and web browsers – is keen to address.

“The inspiration for Kuky came from two personal experiences,” shares Nehzat. “My wife was in her first trimester, and my gym partner was dealing with heart valve issues. I saw how both of them had concerns about their mental health and well-being but struggled to find the right support.

“Getting a GP appointment for quick advice was difficult, and while platforms like Google and ChatGPT provide information, they lack real human empathy. I thought, ‘What if there was a way for people to connect based on shared experiences?’ I knew technology could help bridge this gap… That’s how Kuky was born.”

Now, with the infrastructure already in place and the indications of market demand apparent, Kuky is focused on driving app engagement and refining its matching algorithm. Backed by two angel investors, Kuky is also eyeing to raise seed funding as part of its growth ambitions.

Nehzat states: “Many people feel like they’re struggling alone, but there’s something incredibly powerful about connecting with someone who truly understands what you’re going through. Kuky is for anyone seeking emotional and mental support – whether it’s a tough health journey, personal stress, or simply the need for someone who gets it.

“Everyone is dealing with something, and knowing that there’s someone out there who understands and can offer empathy makes a huge difference.”

Contact: Armin Nehzat Email: armin@kuky.com

