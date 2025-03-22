Women’s Peace Advocate Cynda Collins Arsenault Named Global Luminary by UN WPHF

Cynda Collins Arsenault has been named a Global Luminary by the UN Women’s Peace & Humanitarian Fund for her leadership in advancing women’s roles in peace and security. Through Our Secure Future, she champions policy change, trust-based philanthropy, and advocacy, amplifying women's voices in conflict resolution worldwide.

Cynda Collins Arsenault at the 2018 International Women’s Day Gala Luncheon and Seminar hosted by World Denver. Photo: Our Secure Future

NEW YORK, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Nations Women's Peace & Humanitarian Fund (WPHF) has named Cynda Collins Arsenault, founder of Our Secure Future (OSF), as a 2025 Global Luminary in recognition of her exceptional work promoting women's organizations in peace and security. This prestigious honor comes as part of WPHF's newly launched Global Luminary Campaign, which aims to spotlight and support women peacebuilders and rights defenders working in crisis situations worldwide.

Advocating for the Women, Peace and Security Agenda

Collins Arsenault has over 45 years of experience in non-profit work including peace and justice, criminal justice, mental health, disability rights and environmental issues. As the founder of OSF, she has spearheaded efforts to implement the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda both in the United States and internationally. Her work challenges traditional notions of security, emphasizing the importance of women's perspectives in creating lasting peace.

"We are in a transition stage, and it will not be quick. But we are laying the foundation," she stated. "I am always surprised when talking to people who are not aware of the WPS agenda, so the more we can publicize it to the general public, the more hope we have."

Collins Arsenault's philanthropic approach focuses on long-term, systemic solutions to increase women's voices in peace and security. She has been a vocal advocate for trust-based philanthropy, especially for women-led organizations, recognizing the deep expertise women bring to the table in conflict resolution and peacebuilding efforts.

Strengthening Women’s Roles in Decision-Making

Collins Arsenault’s work with OSF has contributed to significant policy advancements, including the establishment of the first bipartisan Congressional Caucus on Women, Peace and Security in the United States.

Under her leadership, OSF has tirelessly worked to advance women's roles in decision-making and to implement the WPS agenda. The organization uses policy advocacy and strategic partnerships to strengthen the capacity of government actors to include women and implement their recommendations on pressing issues such as tech-facilitated gender-based violence.

“I am deeply committed to supporting initiatives that empower women in conflict-affected regions worldwide. I chose to be part of this powerful movement because I believe in amplifying the voices of women who are courageously driving peace, resilience, and stability in their communities,” Collins Arsenault emphasized, highlighting the urgency of her mission.

Supporting Women on the Frontlines of Peace

The WPHF Global Luminary Campaign, featuring Collins Arsenault alongside other distinguished leaders and activists, aims to galvanize support for women working on the frontlines of the world's most challenging conflicts and humanitarian crises. This initiative comes at a time when essential funding for foreign aid and gender equality initiatives faces severe risks, even as women and girls continue to bear the brunt of escalating crises worldwide.

Her recognition as a Global Luminary not only celebrates her achievements but also serves as a powerful call to action. It underscores the urgent need to support and amplify the voices of women peacebuilders who are often overlooked in traditional peace processes.

“Supporting WPHF aligns with my core values and my dedication to fostering inclusive leadership and sustainable change. This role allows me to champion the crucial work being done to ensure women have a seat at the table in building a better, more peaceful future for all,” she says.

As part of this campaign, Collins Arsenault is actively raising funds to support WPHF's work. Supporters can contribute to her fundraising efforts joining her in the mission to create a more peaceful and gender-equal world.

For more information about Cynda Collins Arsenault’s Pledge, visit https://www.pledge.to/WPHFCyndaCollinsArsenault

About Our Secure Future

Our Secure Future (OSF) is dedicated to strengthening the Women, Peace and Security agenda. OSF works to ensure women's full participation in peace and security efforts and recognizes their unique contributions and perspectives in these areas.

Its mission is to advance women's leadership in conflict prevention, resolution, and post-conflict reconstruction. Collaborating with government institutions, civil society, and the security sector, OSF creates practical solutions for sustainable peace.

Contact Information

Emma Boggess

Our Secure Future

oursecurefuture@paxsapiens.org

https://oursecurefuture.org/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/60799454-205e-471b-b2b4-60621c6d89b8

Women’s Peace Advocate Cynda Collins Arsenault Named Global Luminary by UN WPHF Cynda Collins Arsenault at the 2018 International Women’s Day Gala Luncheon and Seminar hosted by World Denver. Photo: Our Secure Future

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.