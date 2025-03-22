Submit Release
News Search

There were 631 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,704 in the last 365 days.

DEA, HHS delay implementation of buprenorphine final rule until Dec. 31

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Health and Human Services yesterday announced that the effective date for the final rule regarding telemedicine prescribing of buprenorphine will be further delayed from March 21 to Dec. 31. The original effective date was Feb. 18 before the first delay to March 21. As outlined in the Jan. 20 White House memorandum announcing the regulatory freeze, the agencies decided to delay the implementation of rules to review any questions of fact, law and policy.

The waiver provisions outlined in the third extension of telemedicine flexibilities for prescribing controlled substances will remain in effect to waive in-person visit requirements through Dec. 31.

Once implemented, the final rule for the telemedicine prescribing of buprenorphine will enable practitioners to prescribe a six-month initial supply of Schedule III-V medications to treat opioid use disorder via audio-only telemedicine interaction without a prior in-person evaluation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DEA, HHS delay implementation of buprenorphine final rule until Dec. 31

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more