DEA, HHS delay implementation of buprenorphine final rule until Dec. 31

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Department of Health and Human Services yesterday announced that the effective date for the final rule regarding telemedicine prescribing of buprenorphine will be further delayed from March 21 to Dec. 31. The original effective date was Feb. 18 before the first delay to March 21. As outlined in the Jan. 20 White House memorandum announcing the regulatory freeze, the agencies decided to delay the implementation of rules to review any questions of fact, law and policy.

The waiver provisions outlined in the third extension of telemedicine flexibilities for prescribing controlled substances will remain in effect to waive in-person visit requirements through Dec. 31.

Once implemented, the final rule for the telemedicine prescribing of buprenorphine will enable practitioners to prescribe a six-month initial supply of Schedule III-V medications to treat opioid use disorder via audio-only telemedicine interaction without a prior in-person evaluation.