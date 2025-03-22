Mirastar Federal Credit Union Recognized for Best Mortgage Experience with 2025 MemberXP™ Best of the Best Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirastar Federal Credit Union is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious 2025 Best of the Best Award for Best Mortgage Experience by MemberXP, a leading customer experience program offered through CUSG. This recognition celebrates credit unions that go above and beyond to create outstanding member experiences.

"We are incredibly honored to receive the Best of the Best award. This recognition is a testament to our team’s deep commitment to making homeownership more accessible and creating a mortgage experience that feels seamless, supportive, and personal," said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, Chief Executive Officer at Mirastar Federal Credit Union. "It’s not just about financing a home; it’s about guiding our members toward their goals and making the process as stress-free as possible."

The 2025 MemberXP Best of the Best Awards is based on insights from more than 2.6 million data points, reflecting the experiences of approximately 8.6 million credit union members nationwide. Using key performance measures like Net Promoter Score (NPS) and Member Effort Score (MES), data experts evaluate and identify the top 25% of credit unions excelling in delivering superior member experiences. Mirastar was recognized as a top performer for Best Mortgage Experience, underscoring a commitment to making home financing smooth and accessible for members.

"This award reflects the heart of what we do - putting people first. We take the time to listen, understand, and tailor solutions to meet each member’s unique needs," said Joni Barnes, VP of Lending Experience at Mirastar Federal Credit Union. "Buying a home is a major milestone, and we’re honored to be trusted partners in that journey."

Mirastar Federal Credit Union (formally Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union) is a federally insured, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative that ensures financial well-being should be within reach for everyone. Since 1950, Mirastar Federal Credit Union has dedicated itself to serving our more than 47,000 members and communities with affordable, high-quality financial services that empower them to achieve their goals. A pinnacle community outreach provides free financial education, volunteer support, and resources to local nonprofit organizations - because when our communities thrive, we all succeed. For more information about Mirastar Federal Credit Union and our commitment to exceptional member service, please visit Mirastarfcu.org or call 408.282.0700.

CUSG is a leading provider of innovative software and services in human resources, marketing, technology, and financial empowerment. The organization's mission is to support businesses with the delivery of exceptional experiences for their employees and customers while also maintaining a secure and resilient environment. CUSG is home to numerous national brands, including Performance Pro, Compease, The Learning Center, MemberXP, BankingXP, Save to Win, and Love My Credit Union Rewards. Serving over 2,200 financial institutions, universities, hospitals, and other businesses nationwide, CUSG is a trusted partner in their growth and development. The company has established strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as Trust & Will, Intuit TurboTax, H&R Block, Marquis, WHITE64, AudioEye, CalcXML, and Think|Stack, enabling it to offer comprehensive solutions tailored to support diverse business strategies and needs. For more information, visit CUSG.com .

