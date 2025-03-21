Jessup University Career and Internship Expo 2025 Opens to Public Job Seekers

Local Event Provides Access to Leading Employers, Networking Opportunities, and Free Professional Headshots for Attendees

ROCKLIN, Calif., March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University , a private Christian University in Rocklin, California, today announced details for the Jessup Career and Internship Expo 2025 , an event designed to connect job seekers with top employers from across various industries. The Expo will take place on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM at Jessup University’s Rocklin campus. In addition to serving the university’s students and alumni, the event is open to all job seekers in the greater community, providing valuable opportunities to explore career paths, connect with hiring professionals, and take advantage of free professional headshots.

"Employers consistently express how much they appreciate the caliber of Jessup students and their readiness for the workforce,” said Char Von Vogt, Director for Jessup Career Services. “We are thrilled to expand access to this event, welcoming job seekers from the broader Rocklin and surrounding communities to connect with hiring professionals, expand their networks, and prepare for the next step in their careers.”

Employers interested in participating in the Career and Internship Expo 2025 are encouraged to register before March 26, 2025, by contacting CareerServices@jessup.edu , calling (916) 577-2335 or via the online registration page .

Why Attend the Career and Internship Expo?

Open to all job seekers : Jessup students, alumni, and the public are welcome to explore career opportunities.

: Jessup students, alumni, and the public are welcome to explore career opportunities. Engage with top employers : Connect with hiring organizations from industries such as healthcare, education, government, nonprofit, and corporate sectors.

: Connect with hiring organizations from industries such as healthcare, education, government, nonprofit, and corporate sectors. Free professional headshots: Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring resumes to make the most of networking opportunities.



Jessup University’s Career and Internship Expo 2025 reflects the institution’s ongoing commitment to preparing students and community members for professional success and lifelong learning. Through strong partnerships with organizations such as CA Teaching Fellows, Old Town Pizza, Placer County, Sac County, Summit Christian Church, Office of Congressman Kevin Kiley, CA State agencies, Sutter Health, @theGrounds, the City of Rocklin, plus many more, Jessup continues to create meaningful career opportunities for the next generation of professionals.

Event Details

WHEN: Wednesday, April 2, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM

WHERE: Jessup University, Rocklin, California

WHO: Open to all job seekers, including Jessup students, alumni, and the general public

About Jessup University

Jessup University, with three campus locations in Rocklin , San Jose , and Portland, Oregon , is a distinguished institution committed to academic excellence and transformative education. Known for its vibrant community and innovative programs, Jessup offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degrees designed to prepare students for impactful careers and lifelong learning. With a focus on integrating faith and learning, Jessup University fosters a supportive environment where students, faculty, and staff can thrive. The university is dedicated to research, scholarship, and service, aiming to make a positive difference in the world through its academic and community endeavors.

