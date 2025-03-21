KODA Integrates with Bitcoin Staking Chain Core, Paving the Way for Increased Institutional Adoption in Korea

Core integrates with KODA, the most trusted and leading Custodian in the Korean market to grow institutional adoption of Bitcoin yield products.

Seoul, South Korea, March 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KODA, the largest custody provider in South Korea, has integrated Core - Bitcoin’s first Proof of Stake (PoS) layer and the largest Bitcoin DeFi ecosystem, making it the first Bitcoin scaling blockchain KODA supports. This development underscores the growing momentum of Bitcoin staking in a key crypto-active market.

For years, Korea has been a powerhouse in crypto adoption. Korean exchanges see billions in daily volume, and the country’s retail traders shape global price trends. And, now institutional interest and adoption in Korea are on the rise, with KODA establishing itself as the market leader.

With this integration, users will gain access to CORE, the native token of the Core blockchain, while also contributing to the development of regulated Bitcoin staking services in the Korean market through KODA and Core as the regulatory landscape matures.

Why This is Big

KODA’s integration means Core is now supported by the leading custodian in Korea. KODA, which already supports major blockchains like BNB Chain, Base, Polygon, and Solana, is now integrating its first Bitcoin-scaling chain. This marks a significant step forward in expanding Bitcoin DeFi in Korea, setting the stage for greater adoption and innovation in the space.

“KODA has established itself as a pioneer in the institutional space, bringing fully licensed and innovative solutions to institutions in Korea. We are excited to partner with such a trusted and forward-thinking company to introduce Core to the region—and, in time, unlock new opportunities for institutional Bitcoin yield. This collaboration marks an important step in expanding access to secure and scalable blockchain solutions for Korean institutions,” said Brendon Sedo, Initial contributor to Core

"As a leading provider of secure and trusted digital asset custody services for institutional investors in Korea, KODA is pleased to collaborate with Core to expand Bitcoin-based yield opportunities.

This integration marks a significant milestone in enhancing Bitcoin’s scalability and utility, enabling institutional investors in Korea to engage with Bitcoin in a more efficient and regulatory-compliant manner.

KODA remains committed to providing innovative solutions that allow institutions to securely manage and utilize digital assets."

— Jin-seok Cho, CEO of Korea Digital Asset (KODA)

Bitcoin Staking on the Horizon

Core is built to unlock Bitcoin staking, something that was previously only possible through centralized platforms. Since launching the offering in April 2024, over 6,000 BTC have been staked with Core.

With KODA’s integration, Korean institutions will soon have the opportunity to explore Bitcoin yield powered by Core—directly, without relinquishing control of their BTC.





What Comes Next?

The integration is live, and Core is excited about its continued expansion in the Korean market

Core is currently listed on Bithumb, allowing access to the local market to use CORE and access on chain products

Preparing for potential regulation changes in the region that would enable institutions to access staking products with trusted custodians as the institutional on-ramp for Bitcoin yield in the region.

Based on recent developments South Korea is preparing to relax its restrictions on crypto trading for institutional investors, signaling a potential significant shift in the country’s approach to digital asset regulation.

Although institutional investors are not explicitly banned, banks in Korea are restricted from opening crypto trading accounts on their behalf. This integration comes at a pivotal moment, as the country prepares to unlock institutional crypto investment with new guidelines due Q3.

Core provides investors with a secure and sustainable way to earn yield on their Bitcoin securely. Industry leaders such as BitGo, Hashnote, Maple, and Copper have placed their trust in Core. Additionally, this development will expand access to lstBTC, the liquid staking, yield-bearing token launched on February 17th through a collaboration between Core and Maple.

For a deeper dive into the state of Bitcoin staking and its growing adoption, read Core's latest report, BTC Yield for Institutions, by Reflexivity Research.

About Core

Core is a high-performance EVM Layer-1 blockchain secured by Bitcoin, unlocking institutional yield opportunities through Bitcoin staking. Bitcoin holders secure Core to earn CORE block rewards and transaction fees. In collaboration with top custodians and asset managers, Core enhances Bitcoin’s capital efficiency and programmability.

Core powers innovative products such as lstBTC, which enables Bitcoin holders to earn yield without sacrificing liquidity or security, Valour’s yield-bearing BTC ETP. Currently ranked #15 in on-chain TVL and #9 in UAW, Core is also one of the fastest-growing blockchains and a leader in institutional Bitcoin innovation.

About KODA



Korea Digital Asset (KODA is a leading digital asset custodian in South Korea, providing custody services for institutional and corporate investors. KODA is backed by major shareholders, including KB Kookmin Bank (Korea’s largest financial institution), Hashed (a blockchain-focused investment firm), Altos Ventures, and Samsung Asset Management (Korea’s No.1 ETF manager).

KODA ensures the highest level of security through cold wallet storage, multi-signature security, and internal controls equivalent to top-tier financial institutions, offering institutional investors a secure and reliable digital asset management solution.

