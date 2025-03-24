Rethinking Medicine: Dr. Michael Borger’s Bold Challenge to the Healthcare System

Discover a bold new perspective on healthcare in Self-Referral/Maximum Health by Dr. Michael Borger.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For decades, the healthcare system has been fighting a war against disease. Hospitals overflow with patients battling conditions that seem to emerge out of nowhere while doctors race to diagnose, prescribe, and surgically interfere. But what if medicine has been looking in the wrong direction all along? What if the real answer to health isn’t in eliminating disease but in creating health itself?This idea isn’t just challenging. It’s disruptive. It flips the entire foundation of modern medicine on its head, asking a disturbing question: “Why do we only focus on fixing what’s broken instead of ensuring it never breaks?”The issue isn't that treatments don’t work; it’s that by the time most people seek medical help, they are already deep in crisis. We have grasped the knowledge of disease management, but where is the roadmap to actual health?The problem lies in a system built around illness. Medical advancements have made incredible strides in treating infections, performing life-saving surgeries, and managing chronic conditions. But while the fight against disease has advanced, the understanding of what truly sustains health has remained in the shadows. The missing link? Self-regulation. The human body is designed to heal, adapt, and thrive, but only if we allow it to do so.Now, a new perspective is emerging, one that challenges the status quo and calls for a shift toward what some call "conscious healthcare." It’s a vision where medicine isn’t just about fighting illness but about working with the body’s natural processes, where stress isn’t just an inconvenience but a major predictor of future health.At the core of this discussion is the idea that true health isn’t something we chase after losing it; it’s something we build daily. And if the medical field doesn’t shift its focus soon, we may continue to pour billions into treatments that never address the root cause of our declining well-being. A bold new book, Self-Referral/Maximum Health, by Dr. Michael Borger, is igniting this conversation, urging us to rethink what it really means to be healthy.About the AuthorDr. Michael Borger is a seasoned physician, researcher, and advocate for redefining modern healthcare. With over four decades in medicine, his work bridges the gap between traditional medical practice and a deeper understanding of the body’s natural ability to heal. Through extensive study of both Western science and Eastern philosophy, he challenges the conventional approach to health, offering a vision for a future where medicine prioritizes wellness over disease.

